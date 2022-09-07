Cutthroats logo

PREP ROUNDUP: SVCS soccer back in action

The undefeated Sun Valley Community School boys and girls soccer teams are back on the pitch this afternoon.

The Cutthroats welcome Bliss to the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus in High Desert Conference action. The boys contest is at 4:30 p.m. with the girls at 6:15 p.m.

