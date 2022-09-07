PREP ROUNDUP: SVCS soccer back in action
The undefeated Sun Valley Community School boys and girls soccer teams are back on the pitch this afternoon.
The Cutthroats welcome Bliss to the Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus in High Desert Conference action. The boys contest is at 4:30 p.m. with the girls at 6:15 p.m.
The Community School volleyball team entertains Carey at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8.
WOOD RIVER VOLLEYBALL GOES 3-1: The Wolverines defeated American Falls, Middleton and Jerome before losing to Kimberly at the Peg Peterson Invitational Tournament Sept. 2-3.
They host Burley at 7 p.m. on Sept. 8.
LIPMAN FINISHES TOP 15 FOR WOOD RIVER RUNNERS: Wolverines senior Lizzie Lipman finished 14th in 21:52.84 at the Minico Invite Dam Run on Sept. 1.
Twin Falls won the girls team title with 47 points. Rigby was second with 51.
Wood River freshman Mabel Thompson placed 44th in 25:11.94, while senior Kacie Flolo took 80th in 28:01.80.
Wolverines’ sophomore Emmett Stouffer placed 33rd in 19:13.83. Senior Grant Green was 64th in 20:47.96.
Pocatello grabbed the team title with 47 points. It was followed by Twin Falls (51), Burley (54) and Rigby (58).
The Wood River/Sun Valley Community School Invitation will be held Sept. 9 at Browning Field of the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus. The junior varsity girls are slated to begin the afternoon with a 3 p.m. start. Each race is scheduled to begin every 30 minutes—JV boys, middle school girls, middle school boys, varsity girls, and varsity boys. It will be a 5K race for all high school athletes and half of that for middle school runners.
RUSHTON LEADS WOOD RIVER GOLFERS: The Wolverines shot 348 at the Rupert Tournament at Rupert Country Club on Aug. 31.
Chase Rushton led the way with an 84. Owen Walker shot 86, Dane Malko 88, Leo Molter 90, and Elliot Burks a 101,
Twin Falls won the team title with a 295. Preston was second at 327, while host Minico and Pocatello each shot 336. Minico’s Kahne Orr was the medalist after firing a 70.
The Wood River girls all shot career low rounds. Annie Martin had a 111, Lella Aicher a 115, and Grace Sauvageau a 134.
Twin Falls won with a 331 as Ava Schroeder was the medalist with a 76.
The Wolverines are at the Canyon Springs Invitational today. ￼
