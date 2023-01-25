Carey logo

The Carey girls’ basketball team defeated host Shoshone, 39-37, on Monday evening.

The Panthers have won five of six and visit Murtaugh (14-5, 6-2) Wednesday, Jan. 25, in another big Snake River Conference contest. That game is for third place heading into the district tournament.

Carey raised its record to 14-3 overall and 6-2 in conference games.

