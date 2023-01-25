The Carey girls’ basketball team defeated host Shoshone, 39-37, on Monday evening.
The Panthers have won five of six and visit Murtaugh (14-5, 6-2) Wednesday, Jan. 25, in another big Snake River Conference contest. That game is for third place heading into the district tournament.
Carey raised its record to 14-3 overall and 6-2 in conference games.
The Panthers bounced back from a 42-39 home loss to second-place Raft River on Jan. 19.
Jane Parke led Carey with 16 points while Berenice Vargas added 10 points against Raft River.
Caroline Schuman had 13 points for Raft River. Reagan Jones chipped in with 10 points.
WRHS girls lose two
The Wolverines dropped home contests to Jerome (68-25 on Jan. 20) and Minico (62-29 on Jan. 21).
Freshman Taylor Heitzman led Wood River against the Spartans with 10 points and seven rebounds. Senior Lila Hess added seven points and five rebounds, and senior Kacie Flolo five points. Junior Piper Green contributed four assists, junior Bella Parke four rebounds, sophomore Emmi Nilson four rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Minico junior CJ Latta, the top player in the Great Basin 7 Conference, had a smooth 32 points, six steals, five assists and three rebounds.
Green led the Wolverines with eight points in the loss to the Tigers. Flolo had four rebounds and junior Becca Atienza three boards. Parke added seven points, three caroms and three steals.
Nyla Holtzman paced Jerome with 17 points. Dakota Bussen added nine points seven rebounds and two steals, and McCall Clegg seven rebounds.
Panthers squeak out a win
The Carey boys’ basketball team took a 15-3 lead over host Glenns Ferry after eight minutes and then held on for a 38-36 victory on Jan. 20.
Senior Riley Morey led the Panthers with 12 points and four steals. Senior Carsn Perkes contributed 17 rebounds, nine points, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Sophomore Preston Wood added seven points, five assists and two steals, while senior Conner Simpson had six points, five rebounds and two steals.
Carey (11-4, 3-2) has won four in a row. It hosted Valley (11-2, 4-1) on Jan. 24 and heads to Raft River (2-13, 1-4) on Jan. 27 and Wendell on Jan. 28. ￼
