For the first time since 2015, the Wood River girls varsity soccer team stood victorious over cross-county rival Sun Valley Community School on Sept. 18.
Upon holding a 1-0 lead in the second half, Wood River senior forward Zoe Bacca put the game to bed when she delivered an unassisted goal in the 66th minute to give the Lady Wolverines a 2-0 lead, which held up as the final score.
Bacca bobbed and weaved through SVCS traffic, taking the game on her shoulders, and fired off a chip shot perfectly in the upper right-hand corner of the net sending the Wood River faithful into a frenzy at Browning Field at the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus on a cool, but sunny Saturday afternoon.
For Bacca and the rest of the WRHS seniors, this was their first victory over the Lady Cutthroats.
“It’s been four years in the making for sure,” Bacca said. “We showed that we are here and ready to work and that’s what we did on the field. We kept our composure and we had good [sportsmanship] and I think it showed with the outcome of the game.”
Bacca had been playing center-midfield, which is not her regular position.
“I felt like it was one me to help the team out to make it so we could win the game,” Bacca added. “I just kept my head down and tried to score and that’s what I did.”
Wood River (5-1, 3-2 Great Basin 7 Conference) went up 1-0 in the 17th minute after SVCS (7-3, 7-1 High Desert Conference) scored an own goal when Logan Lindstrom tried to block a kick from Wood River’s Evelyn Kimball. The ball went off Lindstrom’s right foot and ricocheted into the goal.
Including Bacca’s heroics, this game was full of dramatics.
SVCS could not punch in a goal but had its opportunities. The Lady Cutthroats had two potential goals from sophomore Mia Hansmeyer that would have tied the game but were called back due to offside penalties. Both calls were late after Hansmeyer had already kicked the ball in the net. As the crowd got crazy, the referees broke the news to the Lady Cutthroats.
Even though SVCS had two potential goals, WRHS took most of the shots. The Lady Wolverines outshot the Lady Cutthroats, 13-5.
Senior Isabelle Thomson had six saves at the net for SVCS while sophomore Tatum Ware had four for WRHS. Wood River blocked the majority of shots that came from SVCS.
It was full of physical, yet friendly play between the two teams. The comradery from both squads was on full display as each team helped each other’s players up from the ground out of respect.
To begin the game, SVCS controlled the ball as the Lady Cutthroats had more corner kicks (8-3).
Junior forward Kate Shafer, junior Josie Gilman, senior Maile Dorland (five shots), junior Olive Gilbert and junior Jasmine Sanctacruz all played extremely well for WRHS.
For SVCS, senior Tatum Minor (three shots), junior Maya Lightner, junior Anika Vandenburgh and sophomore Scarlet Rixon all played hard for the Lady Cutthroats.
Up next for WRHS is an away game at Mountain Home tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 22.
For SVCS, the Lady Cutthroats play Wendell on the road before returning home against Gooding on Friday, Sept. 24.
