• Taylor Koth of Hailey, a 2018 Wood River High School graduate, was one of six 2020 University of Oregon football players making the spring semester Dean’s List (3.75 GPA or higher) in Eugene. Koth is a sophomore placekicker.
Other Ducks making the list were senior ILB Nate HeauKulani of Portland; senior ILB Dru Mathis of Ventura, Ca.; 6-6, 325-pound junior offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu of Hilo, Hawaii; 6-5, 220-pound sophomore quarterback Tyler Shough of Chandler, Az.; and sophomore safety Steve Stephens IV from Fresno, Ca.
• Hannah Conn of Ketchum has graduated Cum Laude with a major in English and Romance Languages and Literatures from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Me. On May 23 during an online celebration for the Class of 2020, Bachelor of Arts degrees were awarded to 473 Bowdoin students.
• Emma Cullen of Sun Valley has graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Colorado College located in Colorado Springs. Cullen was one of 524 undergraduates celebrated virtually by Colorado College May 31.
