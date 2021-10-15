Another close game for the Wood River High School boys varsity soccer team spelled doom in the end as the Wolverines lost on a late penalty to the Twin Falls Bruins, 1-0, in a loser-out game during the boys Great Basin 7 Conference soccer tournament in Twin Falls on Wednesday.
Wood River outshot the Bruins 13-7, but the winning goal came as time waned when the Bruins capitalized on a penalty kick.
Wood River (7-7-3) had five saves from freshman Ben Torres and five shots from junior Juan Ortiz. Sophomore Satya Redman added three more shots.
The Wolverines were awarded the No. 4 seed in the GB7 tournament behind Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls and Jerome. Wood River opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Minico in the first round, then lost to Jerome, 2-0.
To have a fighting chance at the Idaho High School Activities Association 4A state soccer tournament, Wood River beat Burley 5-0 with goals from seniors Heron Barriga (2), Gary Hayes, Fernando Reyes and sophomore Luca Dela Torre.
However, a deep postseason run was not to be. This concludes the boys 2021 season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In