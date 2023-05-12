Eric Parris

Senior pitcher Eric Parris led the Wolverines over Minico on Thursday, mashing two home runs at the plate and earning the win on the mound.

Eric Parris' huge two-way game powered Wood River High School past No. 2 Minico in the Great Basin 7 tournament on Thursday—and put the Wolverines one win away from a state baseball tournament berth. 

Parris struck out eight batters on the mound and launched a pair of three-run home runs at the plate to trigger the 10-run rule in the fifth inning, locking up the 16-5 win. 

The win knocked the home-standing Spartans out of the double-elimination district tournament. Wood River plays at Burley on Friday in a third straight win-or-go-home game. The winner earns the conference's second bid into the IHSAA 4A state tournament next week.

