An improbable run saw the Carey High School varsity volleyball team steadily climb through the 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference volleyball tournament and find its way to the top.
The Panthers went through Hagerman, Sun Valley Community School and Hansen to win the title—and earn an Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 volleyball state tournament berth.
Through thick and thin, No. 5 Carey (8-7) beat No. 4 Hagerman, 3-1, in the opening round of the tournament.
Then came the upset of the tournament when Carey defeated No. 1 overall seed Sun Valley Community School (10-2) in the second round. Carey won, 3-0, with scores of 25-22, 25-17, 25-18.
Carey saw a big game from junior Berenice Vargas, who finished with 22 digs and two aces. Junior Shayli Smith had 18 digs and two aces. Both Jane Parke and Katie Mecham had four blocks each.
The loss sent Sun Valley to a loser-out game against Richfield. The Cutthroats lost, 3-1, to finish their season.
Carey’s victory sent the Panthers to the title game against No. 7 Hansen. The Huskies beat No. 2 Richfield and No. 3 Dietrich to reach the finals.
Carey’s match in the championship game saw Smith get 24 digs and three kills, Mecham with two kills and five blocks and senior Kourtney Patterson with 22 digs.
The 2021 IHSAA 1AD2 State Volleyball Tournament is from Oct. 29-30 at Lewiston High School in Lewiston. The seedings have yet to be determined.
