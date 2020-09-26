History was made on Friday night as the Carey Panthers entered Phil Homer Stadium in Hailey to take on the Wood River Wolverines.
Behind senior Hunter Smith’s four touchdown performance, Carey came away with a convincing 40-16 victory.
Smith finished with 168 yards on 8-for-12 passing.
Despite its No. 2 national rank-ing, Carey, an 8-man Idaho High School Activities Association 1A-Division 2 squad entered Friday night as most likely the underdog to Wood River’s 4A status.
Carey’s speed constantly caught Wood River’s defense off-guard, especially in the second quarter where the Panthers racked up 20 points.
This game was an exhibition so it will not count for or against either team’s record; however, pride was on the line in Blaine County as the Panthers supplanted themselves as kings of football in what could be known as the “Covid Cup.”
Pick up Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express for full coverage of this game.
