In front of their home crowd, the Carey Panthers put on a remarkable display of running, throwing and leaping during the Sawtooth Conference Track and Field Championships at Carey High School on Thursday, May 6.
Both the Carey boys and girls came away with overall victories as the boys finished with 194.5 points and the girls with 164.5. The Sun Valley Community School girls took second (110.5) and the Camas County girls took fifth (49).
The Camas County boys came in third (89.5) and SVCS boys took fifth (46).
Between both Carey teams, the boys (12) and girls (4) brought home 16 first-place finishes; however, none was more impressive than Carey’s relay teams, which nearly swept all boys and girls races.
The boys took home first places in the 4x200-meter relay (Ashton Sparrow, Hunter Smith, Cris Gamino, Riley Morey) with 1 minute, 33 seconds; 4x400-meter relay (Dallin Parke, Gamino, Sawyer Mecham, Morey) with 3:35.4; and the sprint-medley relay (Connor Simpson, Sparrow, Chase Bennion and Gamino) with 3:50.2.
On the girls side, Carey took first places in the 4x100m (Lizbeth Ruiz, Lexi Nachtman, Brittney Farnworth, Kourtney Patterson) with 53.4 seconds; 4x200m (Brittney Farnworth, Shayli Smith, Shaylee Farnworth, Patterson) with 1:52.1; and the 4x400m (Ally Colton, Mialee Hennefer, Yaravi Gamino, Shaylee Farnworth) with 4:44.5.
Mecham, Riley and Smith were equally dominant for the boys as they individually brought home two first-places finishes each on top of their relay success.
Mecham took top honors in the 800m with 2:03.6 and then first in the triple jump with 42 feet, 0 inches.
In the 200m, Riley took first with 23.6 seconds and then first in the 400m with 51.6.
Smith took first in the 110m hurdles with 16.7 seconds and then first in the 300m hurdles with 41.6 seconds.
More first-place finishers for the boys were Sparrow in the high jump (6-2), Chase Gross in the discus (120-0) and Ashton Drage in the 1,600m (5:09.3).
Colton was the lone first-place finisher on the individual girls side as she won the triple jump (30-7.25).
Despite her team coming in fifth place, Camas County’s Samantha McFadyen had the best meet among the boys and girls. The senior out of Fairfield finished first in four events and drove home the bulk of the Mushers’ points. McFadyen took first in the 100m (12.5), 400m (1:03), 300m hurdles (48.2) and the high jump (5-2).
The SVCS girls team also had a strong performance as the Cutthroats totaled six first-place finishes, including the sprint-medley relay team of Niki Cohen, Logan Lindstrom, Kaija Dybdahl and Saba Grossman. That team finished with 1:59.1.
Dybdahl took two individual first places with the 200m (27.7) and the long jump (15-10). She also took second in the 100m with 12.6, which was a PR.
The Cutthroat long distance team did well on the girls side. Anika Vandenburgh took first place in both the 800m (2:48.4) and the 1,600m (6:30.2). Lily Pogue took first in the 3,200m (14:58.7).
Up next for Carey, SVCS and Camas County is the District IV 1A Championships from May 13-14 at Murtaugh High School.
