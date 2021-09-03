When the Carey Panthers take the field, they’ll be looking for a true home coming for their Homecoming Game. The Panthers will open Derrick Parke Memorial Field in 2021 when they welcome the North Gem Cowboys on Friday to a what’s sure to be packed house ready for a big night.
The Panthers (1-0) are coming off an impressive 52-0 season opening win on the road against Garden Valley last Friday. Junior running back Connor Simpson rushed for a team-high 103 yards on 10 carries and four touchdowns.
Newly minted senior quarterback Chase Bennion took the reigns as the signal caller and gained 85 total yards (50 yards rushing, 35 yards passing).
With the offense looking primed early in the season, Carey’s defense also looked great. Senior defensive lineman Marcus Richcreek led the Panthers with 10 tackles as Carey didn’t allow Garden Valley to score. Bennion also did well on defense by getting nine tackles—three tackles for loss. The Panther defense also allowed only 106 yards from Garden Valley (0-1).
However, the Panthers will be dealing with a different offense in North Gem. The Cowboys are coming off a 38-30 win over Grace, who finished 4-5 in 2020.
“This is a team that returns the majority of their players,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “They have a solid run game with size and skill. It’s Homecoming for us this week, and I expect our crew to rise to the challenge in this test of wills on our home field.”
The Cowboys (1-0) will feature a ground game that will mirror Carey’s, as senior quarterback Bridger Hatch—who is a running QB—will be the main threat on offense. Hatch was a 1A All-State selection from 2020 when he totaled 1,713 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Last week against Grace, Hatch continued that trend by totaling 109 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns. As a team, North Gem totaled 348 yards and a 6.7 yards per carry average.
Senior running backs Chayce Low (119 yards, 19 carries, 1 TD) and Austin Lloyd (120 yards, 13 carries) will also keep Carey’s defense alert.
On defense, North Gem senior Jared Rindlisbaker had 14 tackles against Grace (10 solo tackles).
Last season, the Cowboys finished the year 4-6 and 1-1 in the 1AD2 Rocky Mountain Conference. With some common ground between the two teams, North Gem was bounced out in the second round of the Idaho High School Activities Association state playoffs to eventual 2020 champions Dietrich, 60-42.
Kickoff for Carey and North Gem is scheduled at 7 p.m. at Derrick Parke Memorial Field with Homecoming festivities at halftime.
