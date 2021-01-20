A hot third quarter boosted the Carey High School boys’ basketball team to a road win over Butte on Saturday, with senior Hunter Smith leading to a 71-56 Panther victory over the Pirates.
Smith scored 28 points to key the Carey comeback, shooting 7-for-18 from three-point-range for the day. He also went 3-for-5 from the rest of the field and was 1-for-2 at the free throw line. He also had two steals.
Carey (3-2, 1-0 league) and Butte (0-6) battled back and forth in the first half—Carey held a 31-28 advantage at halftime. But it was Carey’s big third quarter that gave the Panthers the decisive victory. Carey outscored Butte 24-12 in that quarter.
Senior Dallin Parke had a nice all-around game for the Panthers. He added 16 points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Previously, Carey head coach Dick Simpson stressed he’d like his team to become better at free throws after their win against Hansen.
Simpson got his wish as Parke also went 7-for-8 from the charity stripe. As a team, Carey went 10-for-15.
Butte had the near exact opposite success shooting at the free throw line. The Pirates shot a dismal 9-for-20.
Senior Jesus Villanueva scored eight points, three rebounds and two assists.
Senior Ashton Sparrow had nine points and nine rebounds.
As a team Carey grabbed 27 rebounds—19 defensive rebounds. Butte had 32 rebounds.
Carey is on the road next when the Panthers travel to Richfield on Thursday, Jan. 21. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.
