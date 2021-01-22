After a white-hot shooting night against the Butte County Pirates on Saturday, the Carey Panther boys varsity went stone-cold against the visiting Dietrich Blue Devils Tuesday night.
The Panthers shot only 25 percent from beyond the arc—6-for-24—and Dietrich took advantage and beat Carey on their home floor, 72-52.
Carey senior Dallin Parke had 20 points and four assists, but senior Hunter Smith—who had 28 points against Butte County—scored only 12 against Dietrich.
On the other hand, Carey (3-3, 1-1 Sawtooth Conference) couldn’t stop Dietrich (9-3, 3-0) from their hot shooting as the Blue Devils went 60 percent from the field—24-for-40. Dietrich also had 37 rebounds—29 defensive, eight offensive. Dietrich also had 10 steals.
Up next for Carey is an away game against Shoshone on Monday, Jan. 25, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
