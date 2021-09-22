It took a little bit for the engine to get revved, but when it did, the Panthers took off running as the Carey High School varsity football team beat Challis 62-6 on Friday night at Derrick Parke Memorial Field in Hailey.
Junior running back Connor Simpson broke nearly every tackle possible on his way to 213 yards of total offense (169 yards rushing, 46 yards receiving) and four rushing touchdowns.
“Connor is a great weapon, and we are glad he plays for us,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “When he wants to score and shred tacklers, he is pretty close to unstoppable.”
Senior Chase Bennion also had a good night with 189 yards of total offense (169 yards passing, 20 yards rushing), as did Carsn Perkes who had 77 yards receiving.
Carey’s attack was nonstop throughout the game despite holding a narrow 8-6 lead early in the first quarter. The Panthers then proceeded to put up 24 points by the end of the first quarter and built a 38-6 halftime lead.
Carey’s potent ground attack continues to dominate. Nine different Carey players rushed the ball for a total of 24 team attempts running up 273 team rushing yards (11.3 yards per rush).
“I am proud of the way the boys handled the Vikings,” Kirkland said.
Carey racked up 443 yards of total offense while holding Challis to only 73 yards.
The Carey defense also held the Vikings on third and fourth down conversions, going 0-11 between third and fourth downs.
Up next for Carey (4-0) is an away game at Hansen (0-3) on Friday, Oct. 1.
