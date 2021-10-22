There’s a lot to play for on Friday night at Derrick Parke Memorial Field in Carey.
The Panthers are looking to finish the year undefeated as the night doubles as Senior Night. Carey will also look to officially grab the Sawtooth Conference championship all while seeking revenge against the visiting Dietrich Blue Devils.
Carey hasn’t forgotten how the Blue Devils turned a magical second half into an IHSAA 1AD2 football title in 2020. Heavy rivals as they are, there is nothing to play for as far as standings are concerned: Carey has all but clinched the conference title.
This game comes down to pride, continuing the rivalry, and testing each player’s limit. Carey will play for its senior class (Layne Fiscus, Chase Bennion, Corbin Hansen, Marcus Richcreek and Ivan Carillo) and Dietrich will try and play spoiler.
“We won’t need much motivation for this week’s game,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said.
Last week, Carey saw its first true test of the season but persevered to beat Castleford, 32-22. Junior Connor Simpson (235 yards, 5 touchdowns) had a gigantic game, but that stat line couldn’t have come without the offensive line.
Even though Castleford held Carey to 32 points, the Panthers (7-0, 3-0 Sawtooth Conference) are still averaging 54.8 points per game while surrendering only 12.
Dietrich (5-2, 2-1) is averaging 42 points per contest and surrendering 20 points.
The kickoff to tonight's game is at 7 p.m.
