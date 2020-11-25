The Carey Panthers were 24 minutes away from celebrating the eighth championship in school history, but across the field, Dietrich was searching for its first title in 68 years.
The Panthers held onto a commanding 22-6 halftime lead on Saturday at Twin Falls High School, but Carey was unable to stop a huge second half surge from Dietrich in the Idaho High School Activities Association 1A Division 2 eight man football championship as the Blue Devils won, 34-28.
“We didn’t have the best performance, but we gave it all we had and we should walk away proud,” Carey head coach Lane Kirkland said. “With all that we’ve been through, this hurts pretty badly. We’ll recover and we’ll be back.”
Carey (9-1) started off great as senior quarterback Hunter Smith scored on a 70-yard touchdown run.
Dietrich (11-0) then scored on a 76-yard pass play as senior Brady Power hooked up with Cody Power for the Blue Devils’ first score.
After Dietrich’s score, Smith led the Panthers on two consecutive scoring drives—an 18-yard pass to Dallin Parke and a 9-yard run by Smith.
For most of the first half, the game couldn’t have gone any better for the Panthers.
Carey forced three Dietrich turnovers (one interception, two fumble recoveries). Dietrich had five turnovers in the game.
The Blue Devils entered Saturday’s game averaging 68 points in the postseason, but were held to only six points in the first half.
However, right before halftime, it was the Panthers’ offense that began to sputter.
On Carey’s last three drives of the second quarter, the Panthers stalled out when they turned the ball over on downs twice and had a failed fake punt. Two of those drives were in Dietrich’s red zone so Carey’s lead going into halftime should have been bigger.
“I don’t think it’s what they did, but rather what we didn’t do,” Kirkland said. “We didn’t capitalize in the red zone to put the game away early. If we did, then the game is put away and we roll.”
As Dietrich rose from halftime, the Blue Devils went on three consecutive scoring drives to open the second half while chewing up over five minutes of game clock in each of those drives.
Brady Power scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak then connected on passes from 25 and 22 yards to Cody Power and Jeff Shaw, respectively.
Brady Power finished the day with 365 yards of total offense (264 pass, 101 rush) with four total touchdowns. He finished with 15-for-22 passing with three interceptions.
Jeff Shaw finished with 158 yards receiving with one touchdown.
Cody Power had 109 yards receiving with two touchdowns.
Senior Wes Shaw led the Blue Devils with 109 rushing yards with one touchdown.
The Blue Devils outgained the Panthers in total yardage, 472-367.
Dietrich also had more first downs, 19-10.
Carey had three punts for 121 total yards whereas the Blue Devils punted only twice.
Where the Panthers really struggled was on third-down conversions. Carey was only 5-for-16 on third downs and 3-for-8 on fourth downs.
For the Panthers, Smith’s play was once again most notable.
On offense, Smith went 10-for-29 passing for 152 yards and one touchdown. He also led the team with 148 rushing yards with three touchdowns.
On defense, Smith added two interceptions.
“Hunter always gives 110 percent and that’s what he did today,” Kirkland said.
For their career, this Class of 2021 seniors is 42-3.
Of those seniors, Smith, Dallin Parke, Chase Gross, Sawyer Mecham, Ashton Sparrow, Wyatt Mecham, Adrian Gonzalez and Khristian Hoskins all played hard.
Parke finished with 69 receiving yards and one touchdown with nine tackles on defense.
Sparrow finished with 21 receiving yards.
Sawyer Mecham had the Panthers’ only sack.
Carey battled more than just opponents in 2020. The Panthers had to adjust and readjust to a constantly changing schedule, and at one point weren’t even sure there would be a season due to the growing concerns with COVID-19 complications.
“I feel like we did very well for 63 practices,” Kirkland said. “I want to remember this year as a year that we went through so much just to get here.”
Carey and the Sun Valley Community School probably could field both football and soccer teams and be able to keep both teams. I don’t know if the Sun Valley Community School has facilities to field there own football team or not. Have enrollment just send kids that want to play football down to Wood River.
But history on the schools that played. Dietrich dropped football do to lack of enrollment in the 1970,s as did Bliss. Several 1a schools do to low enrollment do not field there own football teams.
The co op option became available I. The 1980,s and several kids took advantage of that offer. There are several co ops in Idaho. Good thing for soccer, football, wrestling softball and the like.
Dietrich picked up soccer as fall replacement. It was not a sanctioned sport until the late 1990,s and Jr High and Elementary kids played it.
Wood River had a soccer team still played football. But Twin Falls Christian the Community School, The School for the Deaf and Blind, Dietrich and Bliss played soccer. I don’t know who else played it in Idaho.
But late eighties Carey was a cellar dweller in the Sawtooth Conference. Receiving end of blowouts. Grade school played a few soccer games and someone into soccer thought they would drop football and replace it with soccer.
Did not happen and they became dominant and Dietrich picked up football. Richfield won state mid eighties. Camas and Richfield had years they did not finish season co op Ed Jv.
The Sawtooth Conference played 11 man though several 1a schools did. No longer offered at that level. But if 1a football went 11man Dietrich and Carey could field a team no problem and schools that did not have teams or had teams with losing records playing for state championship now.
