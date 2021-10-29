Coming off two close games to finish the season, the Carey High School 8-man football team now turns its attention to the Timberline Spartans for the opening round of the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 8-man Football Tournament.
The Panthers (8-0, 4-0 Sawtooth Conference) ended the season with two key home wins over Castleford (32-22 win) on Oct. 15 and against Dietrich (24-22 win) on Oct. 22 to win their 11th straight Sawtooth Conference Championship.
The Timberline Spartans (3-3, 2-1 Whitepine Conference) will have their hands full tonight, Oct. 29, at Derrick Parke Memorial Field in Carey—the first time these two programs will meet.
The Panthers will bring their high-powered offense behind leading rusher Connor Simpson. The junior tailback is crushing another great season with 1,204 yards rushing in eight games. He has 196 total points scored and 28 touchdowns.
The Carey offense has scored 408 total points (51 points per game) and has allowed a mere 106 points. The Panthers have scored in 29 of 32 quarters and have a point-after conversion rate of 74% (40-for-54).
The Panthers went through the Sawtooth Conference gauntlet that will send four total teams to the tournament—Carey, Castleford, Dietrich and Camas County.
The biggest margin of victory for Carey in the regular season was a 62-6 home win against Challis on Sept. 17.
Timberline was the second Whitepine Conference team to make the tournament with Kendrick (6-2) winning the conference.
The Spartans’ biggest victory was a 78-66 home win over Lewis Co-Op on Oct. 15. Timberline has scored 144 points this season (28.8 ppg) while surrendering 238 points.
If the favored Panthers win, they’ll play the Mullan Tigers (7-1) in the next round.
Tonight’s game will be live streamed on IdahoSports.com.
