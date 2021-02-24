It wasn’t the win they were looking for, but the Carey High School girls’ basketball team still brought home hardware.
Reeling from Thursday night’s loss to Kendrick in the second round of the Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 Girls Real Dairy Shootout, Carey bounced back in Friday’s third place game to beat a familiar foe, the Rockland Bulldogs, 48-40.
“It feels good,” Carey head coach Merilee Sears said. “Sometimes this is the best scenario because it feels better than losing in the championship game like we did last year. You’re ending your season with a win, so it feels pretty good.”
In the process of the win, senior Kylie Wood tied three tournament records.
With her 32 points on Friday, Wood finished the tournament with 86 points, which tied a record set by Bella Murekatete of Genesis Prep in 2018.
Wood also tied Murekatete’s record of 28.7 points per game.
Although Wood couldn’t reach Murekatete’s record of 35 made field goals, she did tie the record for most free throws in a tournament by going 30-for-43. The free throw record was set in 2016 by Lakeside’s Lillian Rhea.
Coming into the tournament, most of the attention was on Wood’s scoring. Carey won its first-round game in a thrilling 50-46 overtime barnburner over Mackay.
Wood (30 points, 10 rebounds) did all she could to keep the season alive.
The Panthers then had to turn right around and take on a well-rested Kendrick team that easily handled the Richfield Tigers, 46-22.
Kendrick’s defense swarmed Wood all day on Thursday, rendering Carey one-dimensional.
Despite Kendrick’s defense, Wood still managed to put up 24 points.
By game’s end, Wood and the Panthers didn’t have anything left, and lost 52-40. With pressure off and a full night’s rest, the Panthers returned Friday a different team.
Wood went 7-for-18 from the field and 15-for-19 at the free throw line. She also had five rebounds and four steals.
“We knew this was a mental game,” Wood said. “After losing in the semifinals, you have to be mentally strong and bounce back. As a team we discussed that and decided that’s what we had to do.”
The game was never quite in question despite the proximity of the score. Rockland led 2-1 to start, but that was the last time the Bulldogs held a lead. It was all Carey from there on out. The Panthers led at halftime, 26-21, and then pulled away in the second half.
At the end of three quarters, Carey led 45-27, as Rockland (19-6) was in foul trouble by the end of the third quarter.
Unlike Thursday night’s loss to Kendrick, Carey hit their free throws (18-for-25).
Carey also capitalized on Rockland’s turnovers. The Panthers had 19 points off turnovers, which made a big difference.
Juniors Kiersley Boyer and Ember Farr had 13 points to lead Rockland. Boyer added 13 rebounds and Farr added nine.
For Wood, ending her illustrious career on a win was important.
“We didn’t quite get the goal we wanted, but bringing home a trophy is still an accomplishment,” Wood said.
Wood and the rest of the seniors—Lizbeth Ruiz (two assists), Shaylee Farnworth (two rebounds) and Marcela Del Real (one rebound)—have now won three total trophies.
In 2019, the Panthers won the IHSAA title. In 2020, Carey took home second place. Now, in 2021, they’ll have the third place trophy.
Sophomores Jane Parke (six points, five rebounds) and Berenice Vargas (six points, three rebounds, two assists) were integral to the win.
With Carey up by only six points with less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Parke nailed a three-pointer at the top of the key to put Carey in control of the game.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Wood said. “I’m so proud of them. Jane [Parke] always does good. Along with Berenice [Vargas], those two have bright futures ahead of them.”
The Panthers wrapped up their season with an 11-3 overall record (5-0 in 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference).
Wood gets All-State Honors
Because of her distinguished career and amazing—if short—2020-21 season, in which she averaged 27.2 ppg, Kylie Wood was named to represent the Region roster at “The Game” on March 20 at Post Falls High School.
The all-star festival has players from the Treasure Valley go up against everyone else in Idaho.
Below are the rosters for each squad:
Region Girls
Starters—Kylie Wood, Carey; Brooklyn Rewers, Lake City; Taryn Soumas, Timberlake; Brooke Jessen, Timberlake; Dylan Lovett, Post Falls; Madison Shears, Prairie; Glory Sobotta, Lapwai; Lauren Davenport, Thunder Ridge; Mardee Fillmore, Sugar-Salem; Tylie Jones, Rigby; Tanleigh Smith, Century; Josee Steadman, Snake River.
Alternates—Kylie Larsen, Preston; Katy Ryan, Lakeland; Ella Fischer, Filer; Tori Younker, CDA; Kaylee Banks, Sandpoint.
Coach—Matt Miller, Timberlake.
Metro Girls
Starters—Trinity Slocum, Mt. View; D’Nia Williams, Mt. View; Piper Curry, Nampa; Kate Clark, Melba; Jaleesa Lawrence, Meridian; Mia Nottingham, Columbia; Jazzy Jenkins, Emmett; Madison Hodnett, Liberty Charter; Anna Veeck, Cole Valley; Allison Ross, Boise; Emma Hollon, Tri-Valley.
Alternates—Darby Avery, Kuna; Alyssa Christensen, New Plymouth; Ali Chatterton, Bishop Kelly; Abbi Roubidoux, Fruitland; Ashlyn Nichols, Nampa.
Coach—Matt Beglinger, Cole Valley.
