The Carey High School boys’ basketball team had a cold stretch between the second and third quarters of Friday night’s away visit to the Castleford Wolves.
The result was a 15-point loss in a Sawtooth Conference matchup against Castleford, with the home team winning, 62-47.
Wolves sophomore Ethan Roland’s 31 points and the Carey offense going 2-for-22 from behind the arc were huge factors in Friday night’s loss. The Panthers (5-4, 2-2 Sawtooth Conference) also went 18-for-65 from the field during the game.
Senior Hunter Smith led the Panthers with 22 points and six rebounds, but that was not enough as, for the first time this season, Carey didn’t have any other players score in double-figures.
Senior Dallin Parke had eight points and five rebounds, and senior Ashton Sparrow had six points. Sparrow uncharacteristically had zero rebounds.
Castleford (9-6, 4-2 league) held a 17-13 first quarter lead, but the Wolves pulled away in the second and third quarters when Carey could only muster 13 points—seven points in the second quarter and six in the third.
As Carey struggled to shoot the ball, the Wolves did not. Castleford went 21-for-46 from the field as junior Eric Taylor added 10 points for the Wolves.
Castleford also had 39 rebounds on the night as opposed to Carey’s 22 rebounds. Carey, however, did have an astounding 17 steals on defense.
The Panthers will turn their attention to the Mackay Miners (8-5, 5-5) for a home game on Thursday, Feb. 4, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
