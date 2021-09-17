With lightning strikes and giant gusts of wind threatening the Sun Valley Community School-Wood River Invite cross-country race, 570 runners would not be denied the chance to run at 5,997 feet at Browning Field of the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
Between 19 high schools and 16 middle schools, runners from as far away as Elko, Nevada, congregated to compete at Sun Valley.
After the storms resided, blue skies guided these runners for a 5,000-meter race at the high school level and a 2,500-meter race for the middle schoolers.
Two top local runners placed third overall in their respective races.
Carey senior Ashton Drage took third in the boys 1A/2A race with a time of 18 minutes, 29.80 seconds, while SVCS senior Greta Leitheiser finished third in the 1A/2A division race with a time of 23 minutes, 1.30 seconds.
Rounding out the boys 1A/2A runners, Sun Valley’s Ben Haynes (21:21.84) and Stratton Cunningham (22:20.71) took 12th and 17th, respectively.
SVCS freshman Mikayla Wesley finished seventh with a time of 24:45.23.
The top Wood River runner on the girls’ side was Elizabeth Lipman (23:23.12), who took ninth. Kacie Flolo (25:32.12) finished 22nd and Pranaleyadri Meyer (29:41.40) took 33rd.
The top male runner for Wood River was Emmett Stouffer (20:20.24) who took 27th. Dylan Gill (20:39.26) and Grant Green (20:48.12) rounded out Wood River. Gill took 32nd and Green took 34th.
The top junior varsity runners for WRHS were Ronan O’Reilly who finished 10th, while Isabel Trujilo finished 16th on the girls’ side.
In the middle school category, Wood River Middle School runner McCallen Campbell won the boys race with SVCS runners Townes Van Der Mulen (14th) and Charlie St. George (17th) all posting top 20 results.
In the girls middle school race, Addie Parmeter from SVCS won the girls race, while WRMS Marlow Crow (7th) and Gracie Albright (9th) also posted top 10 finishes.
Below are the overall team scores at the high school level.
High School
(Varsity)
1A/2A Girls
1—Raft River, 18. 2—Valley, 45. 3—Dietrich, 70.
1A/2A Boys
1—Valley, 15.
3A/4A Girls
1—Jerome, 34. 2—Kimberly, 60. 3—Ridgvue, 70. 4—Filer, 93. 5—Elko, 99. 6—Gooding, 151.
3A/4A Boys
1—Kimberly, 37. 2—Ridgvue, 43. 3—Jerome, 63. 4—Buhl, 106. 5—Gooding, 128. 6—Elko, 128.
High School
(Junior Varsity)
3A/4A Boys
1—Jerome, 51. 2—Kimberly, 56 3—Buhl, 77. 4—Filer, 90. 5—Gooding, 112. 6—Wood River, 140.
