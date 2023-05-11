The Wolverines racked up 15 hits, pitcher Makinzie Nelson threw 13 strikeouts and the Wood River High School softball team kept their season alive in the Great Basin 7 tournament on Wednesday, beating Canyon Ridge, 9-1.

The five-seed Wolverines got things moving in the second inning of the elimination game, scoring one run on a Riverhawk error. Then, they secured the win with a four-run sixth thanks to RBIs from Emmalese Nilsen (4-4, 1 HR) and Grendel Sprong (2-4, 2 doubles).

Nilsen keyed the offense, going 4-4 and finishing a triple away from the cycle. She doubled in the second, singled in the third, singled in the fifth, and homered in the sixth to ice the game.

mdee@mtexpress.com

