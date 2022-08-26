It’s a new golf season for the Wood River High School team.
Literally.
The Idaho High School Activities Association moved 5A and 4A golf to the fall season, keeping the small schools in the spring. This is on a two-year trial to see how it works.
Wolverines girls’ coach Anna Edwards said she and boys head coach Dave Slotten have seen an increase in numbers.
“Right now, we have over 30 players on our roster, which is more than the spring,” Edwards said. “Many are baseball and hockey players. The early season makes sense for a mountain area, but we are also trying to get on the courses during their prime season.
“The courses want to help support high school golf, but they also need to run a successful business to be able to support us. We are grateful for the support from both Shawn Aicher at Bigwood Golf Course and Tate Mills at Sun Valley Golf Course.”
The question remains as to whether other teams throughout Idaho will gain or lose players.
“The Great Basin district has always been strong across the state,” Edwards said. “Now, with golf in the fall, it will be interesting to see what athletes are staying with golf or playing other fall sports at our competing schools. This was a concern across the Great Basin coaching staff earlier in the spring.
“We have a handful of returning players able to compete at a high level along with players who are motivated to learn and improve. As always, having full competitive teams by districts is the end season goal.”
The Wood River varsity will be on the road all year.
“We haven’t hosted a home match in seven years due to a variety of circumstances,” Edwards said. “Currently, the Sept. 12 match will be a JV tournament, which allows more players to get a competitive golf experience.
“Our season is slightly compressed along with a 10-match limit for players, so the more opportunities the better.”
Seniors Leo Molter and Chase Rushton and sophomore Owen Walker return as they were part of the team that finished fifth at the District IV Tournament.
Molter shot 79 to lead the Wolverines to a 341 finish at the Burley Invitational at Rivers Edge Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Twins Falls won the event at 310.
Walker shot 83, junior Elliott Burks 89, sophomore Trace Alley 92 and senior Eric Parris a 99.
Freshman Grace Sauvageau shot 153 for the Wood River girls.
Seniors (11)—Lella Aicher, Zach Benson, Gus Hedrick, Dane Malko, Annie Martin, Leo Molter, Finn Naghsh, Gabe Nilsen, Eric Parris, Lucy Pietsch, Chase Rushton.
Juniors (5)—Ava Agnew, Parker Bridge, Elliott Burks, Dylan Gill, Charlie Roberts.
Sophomores (8)—Trace Alley, Ayden Ching, Winston Gallegos, Alex Golub, Winston Lipman, Benny Torres, Jackson Turner, Owen Walker.
Freshmen (9)—Case Campfield, Ellison Sutter, Stokely Gardner, Kazimir Hogan, Seth London, Jack McKenna, Grace Sauvageau, Will Swink, Carter Thompson.
