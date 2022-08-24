Carey vb-1

Carey senior Jane Parke tries to dig a ball during a practice last week. She was named to the {span}District 4 1ADII Sawtooth Volleyball Conference First Team a year ago, along with teammate {span}Berenice Vargas.{/span}{/span}

There’s a new, yet familiar face running the Carey volleyball program.

Teresa Smith takes over for Kathy Whitworth, who led the Panthers for 19 years.

“She put a lot of years and time into the program here, and I want to be able to maintain the legacy that she grew here,” Smith said. “I want to keep a good program going. I’m me, so I want to try to develop my own program, but still continue the legacy that she built here.

Carey senior Brittney Farnworth makes a pass during a practice last week.
Carey senior Shaylin Smith makes a pass during a practice last week. She was named to the District 4 1ADII Sawtooth Volleyball Conference Second Team a year ago.
Carey sophomore setter Paige Black goes through a drill during a practice last week.

