August 24, 2022
Carey senior Jane Parke tries to dig a ball during a practice last week. She was named to the {span}District 4 1ADII Sawtooth Volleyball Conference First Team a year ago, along with teammate {span}Berenice Vargas.{/span}{/span}
There’s a new, yet familiar face running the Carey volleyball program.
Teresa Smith takes over for Kathy Whitworth, who led the Panthers for 19 years.
“She put a lot of years and time into the program here, and I want to be able to maintain the legacy that she grew here,” Smith said. “I want to keep a good program going. I’m me, so I want to try to develop my own program, but still continue the legacy that she built here.
“Volleyball is a fun sport. I love volleyball. I’m looking forward to working with these kids. I’ve been coaching with Merilee Sears in basketball, so I know the kids. I know these kids and get along with them. We’re looking forward to another great season.”
Smith has been out of the game for five years after spending 11 years coaching volleyball at Dietrich, the last four as the head coach.
“It was nice to get my foot back in the door last year and follow [Whitworth] and what she did and spark my memory a little bit,” Smith said. “I already have a good rapport with the girls. I definitely wasn’t walking in blind. I know what to expect from them, and they know what to expect from me. I think there’s a lot of mutual respect already there from the girls and I.
“I felt pretty comfortable stepping in day-one. I had already been thinking about it. Honestly, when I came here, that was always in the back of my mind—that I would like to step in because I love volleyball...I played basketball in college. I love basketball. I know basketball. I love coaching volleyball. It’s just a fun sport. I enjoy it.”
Carey returns six players, seniors Jane Parke, Shayli Smith, Brittney Farnworth, Katie Mecham and Berenice Vargas, and sophomore setter Paige Black.
“That is a huge plus for us,” Smith said. “I took them to a tournament over in Rockland the third week of July and we did really well. It was fun to watch them.
“That tournament helped a ton going into the year. They meshed really well together. They played really well together. They know that I expect good attitudes. They had great attitudes. It is kind of exciting, too, because we’re moving up and are kind of an underdog. I don’t mind being an underdog and showing people what we can do.”
Carey has moved up to 1A DI.
“The kids are excited about it,” Smith said. “It’s definitely a challenge. We’re going to have some bigger schools, some tougher schools to go up against. Competition doesn’t hurt anybody. We’ll go give it our best.”
Carey made it to the 1A DII State Tournament a year ago, losing their first two matches and bowing out with a 10-9 record. That was after a terrific run in the 1A DII Sawtooth Conference Tournament, beating Hagerman, Sun Valley Community School and Hansen for the trophy.
“No one wants to lose, but you learn from it and get better,” Smith said.
The Panthers began practice in the old gym at the high school, and it is without a net. Neighbor Richfield High School allowed them three practices on their court before Carey was allowed back in its gym after the floors were re-done.
“We were pretending we had a net and did all sorts of drills,” Smith said. “Shout out to Richfield for letting us in their gym before ours was ready.
“We’ve already had an obstacle, but we took what we could do and made the best out of it. You just keep going. There’s no reason to complain. There’s no reason to be upset. We’re here to play and do the best we can. Honestly, it was fun.
“I’m all about making the best out of everything. I want these kids to enjoy coming to practice. I want to help them understand that everyone is part of the team, whether you play or not. You’ve all got a role. Everyone is important.”
Smith will be helped by Dawn Bennion and Felicity Black.
