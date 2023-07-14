22-10-07-wood-river-soccer-boys-2-roland-7.jpg (copy)

Wood River will move up to 5A, but will play many of its Great Basin rivals in 2024-25. Canyon Ridge, seen here in white, will join the new 6A.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Major changes to Idaho’s high school athletic classifications starting in the 2024-25 school year are looming after the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) narrowly approved a proposal to revamp the system at its June 7 board meeting.

By a 7-6 vote, the IHSAA proactively responded to Idaho’s school enrollment growth by adding a new 6A classification for the biggest schools that were formerly grouped as 5A for the past two decades, and getting rid of the 1A Division 1 and Division 2 classes for the smallest.

The proposed changes have a final vote at the Aug. 2 IHSAA board meeting. If enacted, they will go into effect starting in the 2024-25 year, meaning that classifications will stay the same for the 2023-24 year.

