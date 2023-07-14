Major changes to Idaho’s high school athletic classifications starting in the 2024-25 school year are looming after the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) narrowly approved a proposal to revamp the system at its June 7 board meeting.
By a 7-6 vote, the IHSAA proactively responded to Idaho’s school enrollment growth by adding a new 6A classification for the biggest schools that were formerly grouped as 5A for the past two decades, and getting rid of the 1A Division 1 and Division 2 classes for the smallest.
The proposed changes have a final vote at the Aug. 2 IHSAA board meeting. If enacted, they will go into effect starting in the 2024-25 year, meaning that classifications will stay the same for the 2023-24 year.
During the last two-year classification cycle, the 5A biggest schools were defined by student populations of 1,281 and over for ninth through 12th grades. Those schools will now be defined by populations of 1,400 and above, as the new 6A.
Only Caldwell and Canyon Ridge of Twin Falls, now 4A, will be added to the 21 schools that have been grouped as 5A and will become 6A. Only Middleton, now 5A, will be subtracted from the former 5A group but the Vikings will remain 5A at the new 700-1,399 student level.
Hailey’s Wood River High School, in the 4A division since 2004 under the old 640-1,280 numbers, shifts up to 5A and stays grouped in the 4th District with Great Basin rivals Burley, Jerome, Minico, Mountain Home and Twin Falls. Canyon Ridge will move up to 6A.
For most of Idaho’s schools, each classification number will increase by one digit. For instance, the former South Central Idaho Conference 3A league of Buhl, Filer, Gooding and Kimberly stays intact under the new population range of 350-699, but will now be renamed 4A. The former 3A student numbers were 320-639.
Carey High School is one of Idaho’s schools that will be most affected by the changes that are coming to the smallest of the Gem State schools. Those small schools, numbering 72 or 43% of Idaho’s 168 schools, have been split for the last 15 years into 1A Division 1 and 1A Division 2.
The Carey Panthers have been competitive athletically for the past two years while classified as 1A Division 1 (85-159 students) instead of Carey’s former prosperous locale in Division 2 (84 students and below). The new classifications put 1A as 89-and-below and move most of the former Division 1 schools to 2A (90-174 students).
Carey’s athletic director Lee Jay Cook projects that the Panthers should stay in the 1A range for the near future. He said, “We’re about 84 right now and I anticipate staying down for a while with our class sizes averaging about 20. The new 2A should have a lot more schools in the future (with Idaho’s growth).”
In the 1A Division 1 Snake River Conference league, Carey has been competing with small school powers like Oakley, Raft River, Lighthouse Christian and Valley. With the proposed changes, all those schools move to 2A, along with Hagerman, Hansen, Murtaugh and Shoshone.
Carey expects to rejoin familiar Sawtooth Conference neighbors Camas County of Fairfield, Dietrich, Richfield, Bliss and ISDB, along with Castleford, in the new 1A. “I’m excited to go back to where we were. We have traveled twice as far in the Snake River Conference,” Cook said.
A big factor in the increased travel costs for athletics over the past two years is Carey having to play its girls’ and boys’ basketball games on different nights in the Snake River Conference. Formerly, Carey families liked having their basketball nights featuring both girls’ and boys’ games.
“Our families always enjoyed that, especially if they had a girl and a boy playing basketball,” Cook said. “Also, in our junior high school programs, the girls play basketball from October through December, and the boys from January through March in the Snake River Conference. That will change back as well and the girls and boys will play the same seasons.
“Everybody seems to like the changes.”
The IHSAA board also advanced two other initiatives on June 7.
In a final vote, the IHSAA approved a change in state high school volleyball competition, which will increase from a two-day format to a three-day format—like other IHSAA competitions—starting in 2024-25.
The IHSAA also heard a proposal to expand state tournaments from eight to 12 teams starting in 2024-25, at the earliest. The plan would allow district champions in soccer, volleyball, basketball and softball to qualify automatically for state quarterfinals. ￼
