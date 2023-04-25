Behind Wood River pitcher Makinzie Nelson's no-hitter and a showcase at the plate, the Wood River High School softball team swept the homestanding Minico Spartans in a doubleheader on Friday, April 21.
Wood River (6-9, 3-5 in GB7) took the first game in an offensive showcase, 14-11, before handing the ball to Nelson for game two. Backed by a clean defensive showing, the sophomore solved the Spartans' lineup, giving up no hits and no runs in five innings pitched to earn the win, 14-0. The hurler struck out 12 Minico batters, carrying a perfect game until her lone walk in the fifth inning.
Nelson's pitching line stood in contrast to the first game, in which the two teams combined for 34 hits. Senior Gretchen Atienza led the way on offense with two triples, a double and a single. Atienza, Nelson, senior Grendel Sprong, junior Charlotte Stone, senior Bella Hadam, and sophomore Emmalese Nilsen each managed multiple hits for the Wolverines in the opening game.
