The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Baseball Rules Committee recently approved the use of one-way communication between a coach in the dugout and a team’s catcher for the purpose of calling pitches.
The change begins in 2024.
It comes one year after the NFHS Baseball Committee permitted players and coaches to wear jewelry. Previously, only medical and religious medals were ruled acceptable.
