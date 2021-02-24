It was a short, not-so-sweet season for the Sun Valley Community School boys’ basketball team in 2021.
Playing in only their third game of the season, the Cutthroats traveled to Camas County to take on the Mushers in a loser-out game in the 1AD2 Sawtooth Conference boys basketball tournament on Monday night.
A big first quarter boosted the Mushers past the Cutthroats to advance and end the Cutthroats’ season, 48-34.
Junior Sid Tomlinson led the Cutthroats with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the effort.
The No. 3 seeded Mushers jumped to a 20-2 lead and took the game to full court press on defense in the first quarter, which caused nine SVCS turnovers—five of which were behind half court.
“I think the guys were a little excited coming in, but a little tight, which showed early on. [Camas County] is a tough place to play,” SVCS head coach Clay Wawner said.
After the first frame, SVCS managed to slow the pace down on offense and fed Tomlinson down low. On defense, SVCS switched to a 3-2 zone defense, to which the Mushers had a hard time adjusting and went cold.
In fact, SVCS outscored Camas County, 5-0, in the second quarter.
“Once we settled down, we started to get the ball inside and began playing inside-out and found some success,” Wawner said. “[Sid Tomlinson] is always the focus. We began to tweak the things we do to get him more looks. He did a great job sealing off his man. [Camas County] fronted him a lot so we were able to get some passes over the top, and he did a great job finishing on the inside.”
With the loss, SVCS finishes its season with a 1-2 record. The Cutthroats didn’t play a single game entering conference postseason play.
Through three games, Tomlinson was the Cutthroats’ leading scorer with 12.3 points per game.
In the opening round of the conference tournament, No. 8 SVCS had to travel to Dietrich to take on the top-seeded Blue Devils. Dietrich won that game, 49-42.
In the next game for SVCS, the Cutthroats had a surprise upset win over Castleford, 45-42, in overtime.
With their third game of the season, SVCS had to play a Camas County (13-7) squad that had 19 games under their belt coming into Monday’s game.
“These are resilient boys,” Wawner said. “They toughed it out and practiced hard while never knowing when they were going to play.”
In their final game of the season, the Cutthroats gave it all they had in the second half and played the Mushers almost even, scoring 27 points to Camas’ 28.
SVCS began utilizing Tomlinson’s height advantage, and pulled within nine points but were never able to put on a serious run to gain any momentum.
For Camas County, junior Breken Clarke led the Mushers with 17 points and 10 rebounds. He also had four steals on defense, with many of those coming in the first quarter.
Freshman point guard Tristen Smith had 15 points.
There was a lot of tough play on both sides of the ball. Both teams had 17 turnovers and double-digit steals (11 Camas County, 10 SVCS).
Despite Tomlinson’s long reach, the Mushers out-rebounded the Cutthroats 25-16. The Mushers were much more efficient at the free throw line (50%) than the Cutthroats (33%). Breken went 3-for-4 for the Mushers.
Rounding out SVCS was senior Caelin Bradshaw (nine points, two rebounds), juniors Wilson Baker (three points), Braden Buchanan (three points, three steals, two assists) Charlie Stewart (two points), Jack Colgate (three assists) and George Murray (three assists).
