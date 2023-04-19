Carey High School seniors Riley Morey and Shayli Smith led a Panther track and field team that picked up the pace and competed in two meets over three days last week.
They were among the top athletes during Thursday’s Lee Cook Invitational for Idaho 1A schools, at Valley High in Hazelton, and also at the Grizzly Invitational Saturday, April 15, at Utah’s Logan High School.
At Logan, reigning Idaho 1A high jump and 100-meter high hurdles state champion Smith finished third in the high hurdles (16.80 seconds), fifth in the intermediate hurdles (49.40) and sixth in high jump (5-2).
She anchored the Carey 4x200m relay that was fifth (1:54.08) with teammates Olivia Nilsen, Brittany Farnworth and Yaravi Gamino. Morey, one of Idaho’s top 1A sprinters this year, finished second in the 200m dash at Logan (22.88) and fifth in the 400m dash (50.51). He anchored the Carey 4x200m relay that placed second (1.32:79) with teammates Cris Gamino, Matt Young and Carsn Perkes
At Valley Thursday, Smith amassed 32.5 individual points with first places in the 100m hurdles (17.10) and 300m intermediates (50.29), along with the high jump victory (4-10) and the anchor led in the 4x200m (1:59.74).
Carey’s girls’ team (81.5 points featuring 28 in hurdles and 38 relays) finished second to Murtaugh (132.5) in the 17-school team totals with other another win from its 4x100m relay.
At Valley, Morey won the 200m dash (23.19) by 1.76 seconds and anchored the winning 4x200m and 4x400m relays with teammates Cris Gamino, Matt Young and Perkes. Carey’s boys (50 points) ended up fourth, with Grace (123) on top. ￼
