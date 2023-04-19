Carey Track

The Carey track team competed in the Grizzly Invitational at Utah’s Logan High School on Saturday, April 15.

 Courtesy photo

Carey High School seniors Riley Morey and Shayli Smith led a Panther track and field team that picked up the pace and competed in two meets over three days last week.

They were among the top athletes during Thursday’s Lee Cook Invitational for Idaho 1A schools, at Valley High in Hazelton, and also at the Grizzly Invitational Saturday, April 15, at Utah’s Logan High School.

At Logan, reigning Idaho 1A high jump and 100-meter high hurdles state champion Smith finished third in the high hurdles (16.80 seconds), fifth in the intermediate hurdles (49.40) and sixth in high jump (5-2).

