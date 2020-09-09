Wood River Middle School cross country runners in grades 6-8 are looking forward to their home meet Thursday, Sept. 10 starting at 4 p.m. near Chuck Turner Field on the north side of the Hailey school.
“We invite everyone to show up and cheer the kids,” said Wood River coach Bill Cantrell.
The Wolverines traveled to Cassia County recently for the second annual Pomerelle meet hosted by Burley Middle School. Cantrell’s group included “full teams” of girls in grades 6-7 and boys in grade 8.
Leading Wolverines among the girls were Hannah McLaren 5th, Manay Whitcomb 10th, Callie Allen 13th, sixth-grader Hadley Elsbree 26th and Mylie Smith 38th. Hayden Barbre (17th) was the lone Hailey boy in grades 6-7.
Wood River placed third as a team in grade 8 boys led by Stratton Cunningham 10th, Henry Page 11th, Ronan O’Reilly 12th, Trace Alley 17th and Cooper Weaver 19th.
