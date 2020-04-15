Wood River High teacher and coach Mendy Benson of Hailey will be inducted in the near future into the Alaska High School Hall of Fame as one of 13 members of the Class of 2020.
The Anchorage-based Alaska School Activities Association announced its Class of 2020 recently and postponed its May 3 induction until further notice because of Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations against mass gatherings due to the world pandemic.
Benson, a 1993 graduate of Kenai Central High School in Kenai, Ak., was a four-year participant in swimming and a four-year starter on the Kenai Central girls’ basketball team.
As a high school swimmer, Benson was a two-time state champion in the 50 freestyle, while also placing third in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly, according to her Alaska High School Hall of Fame profile.
On the basketball court, Benson was an important member of teams that finished fourth, second and first in the Alaska state tournament.
She was named first-team All-Region as a junior and senior and first-team All-State as a senior as well as being named a Converse All-American.
Former coach Craig Jung recalls “Being both the school athletic director and women’s basketball coach, I always scheduled our first games of the year in Anchorage.
“One year, Mendy won the state championship in swimming, climbed out of the Bartlett pool and scored 17 points while leading the team in rebounding that night.”
During her senior year, she was the student body president. Benson graduated as class valedictorian and received the Kenai Masonic Lodge Outstanding Student Award.
Former swim coach Susan Maurer stated, “She maintained a 4.0, participated in student government, and successfully juggled home and school responsibilities.
“She learned Japanese and Spanish, traveled widely and fished commercially to earn money for college.”
After choosing between swimming and basketball scholarships, Benson went on to have an outstanding four-year career at the University of Oregon, where she was captain.
In addition to earning starting positions her junior and senior years, Benson was selected to the Pac-10 All-Academic Team. She graduated from Oregon with a major in Japanese and a Spanish minor.
After college, she spent one year as assistant women’s basketball coach for the University of Tulsa. In 2000, she took her first high school basketball coaching job for the Chapparal Wolverine girls in Parker, Co.
She earned her masters degree in Educational Leadership from Univ. of Northern Colorado. She met her future husband Kevin Stilling in Colorado, and returned to his home state of Illinois where she was head girls’ basketball coach for Crystal Lake Central High School.
Benson and Stilling married in 2008 in Alaska and immediately moved to the Wood River Valley where Benson had been hired as a Wood River High language arts teacher. She also became only the second female head coach in the 33-year history of Wolverine girls’ hoops.
Coaching Wood River for four seasons, Benson recorded successive 5-16, 17-7, 21-3 and 15-10 campaigns before resigning as coach to raise her two daughters after the 2011 season. Her overall record was 58-36.
She was named Great Basin Conference “Coach of the Year” after her 2010-11 team led by Kaitana Martinez and Haylee Thompson posted a school-record 21-3 season, the school’s first GBC tournament title and second place in the State 4A girls’ basketball tournament.
Her husband Kevin Stilling became Wood River’s football coach in 2009 and served in that head coaching job 10 seasons.
Stilling, now Wood River’s athletic director, also helped Benson coach the 2011-12 Wood River girls’ basketball team that reached the State 4A semi-finals and won the GBC tournament title for a second year.
