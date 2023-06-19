Makinzie Nelson (copy)

Wood River pitcher Makinzie Nelson was named the Great Basin 7 Conference Pitcher of the Year for 2023. 

Wood River High School’s Makinzie Nelson has been named “Pitcher of the Year” in postseason honors for the 4A Great Basin Conference 7 league. Nelson was a sophomore softball star for Wood River.

Nelson led Wood River (13-13) with 182 strikeouts in 104 innings pitched, while hitting .568 with 20 doubles at the plate. She was one of several Wood River players honored by the seven-team league.

Making the first team was Wood River graduating senior Grendel Sprong. On the second team were senior Kacie Flolo and sophomore Emmi Nilsen. Given honorable mention was senior Bella Hadam.

First baseman Emmalese Nilsen earned second-team GB7 honors.
Shortstop Grendel Sprong
