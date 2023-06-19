Wood River High School’s Makinzie Nelson has been named “Pitcher of the Year” in postseason honors for the 4A Great Basin Conference 7 league. Nelson was a sophomore softball star for Wood River.
Nelson led Wood River (13-13) with 182 strikeouts in 104 innings pitched, while hitting .568 with 20 doubles at the plate. She was one of several Wood River players honored by the seven-team league.
Making the first team was Wood River graduating senior Grendel Sprong. On the second team were senior Kacie Flolo and sophomore Emmi Nilsen. Given honorable mention was senior Bella Hadam.
One of the honorees for “Sportsperson of the Year” was Kacie Flolo.
Twin Falls High School grabbed other top honors with junior Sydney McMurdie named “Player of the Year” and Bruins coach Tonia Burk recognized as “Coach of the Year.”
At the state tournament, Twin Falls went 1-2 including a 10-0 loss to Skyview of Nampa. Skyview went on to win the State 4A championship, the school’s third straight title after 5A victories in 2021 and 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In