A barrage of goals and two brick walls at the net led the Sun Valley Youth Hockey high school squad to a dominating performance over the weekend to once again be crowned high school champions.
Sun Valley (5-0-0) cruised through the competition at Hailey’s Campion Ice House, which played host to the Idaho Amateur Hockey Association (IAHA) “A Division” state tournament from March 11-14.
The impressive Sun Valley offense outscored their opponents, 45-7, across five games.
The weekend was capped off Sunday when Sun Valley officially took the championship trophy by beating Idaho Falls, 7-1.
In 2020, Sun Valley also won the cup, 3-2, over the Palouse Moscow Bears when the event was held in Boise.
This year’s championship marks the ninth high school title since 2002 for SVYH teams.
Zack Benson was brilliant over the weekend. He scored a hat-trick in the championship game to lead Sun Valley. Over the entire weekend, he led his team with 17 total points.
Sun Valley scored two quick goals in the first period of the final game, netting the first goal in the opening 11 seconds.
Everett Burrell, Corwith Simmers and Colby Speth all finished with two points each.
Goalie Clayton Elsbree got the call and finished with 14 saves. In two games, Sun Valley outscored Idaho Falls 14-4.
Coached by Blake Jenson with assistants Chris Benson and Danny Gariepy, Sun Valley played a relatively clean tournament weekend, with only 18 penalties in five games.
Everett Burrell (12 points), Dawson Speth (11 points), Colby Speth (nine points), Corwith Simmers (nine points) and Brock Burrell (six points) rounded out the weekend points leaders for Sun Valley.
Sun Valley’s goalies were equally impressive, totaling 93 saves between Elsbree and Matt Meyers.
Elsbree finished with 43 saves. His best game was a 10-0 win against Palouse Youth Hockey Association-A (PYHA-A) with 15 saves.
Meyers finished with 50 saves, with his best game coming against McCall when he totaled 45 saves.
Sunday’s championship concluded the four-day, 14-team IAHA high school tournament, which featured five teams in the “A Division,” five teams in the “B Division” and four teams in the “JV Division.”
In the “B Division,” the Boise Knights defeated Salmon, 4-3.
In the “JV Division,” Timberline beat Boise, 3-2.
Host team Sun Valley swept the house across the four days. Beginning on Thursday night, Sun Valley opened the tournament with an 8-3 win over Snake River.
Sun Valley went up 3-0 in the first period and never looked back. Elsbree had three saves and Meyers had five as both goalies split duties.
Dawson Speth (four goals), Everett Burrell (three assists), Zack Benson (two goals, one assist) and Gus Hendrick (two assists) all had great games.
On Friday, Sun Valley played its first game against Idaho Falls, which ended in a 7-2 victory.
Zack Benson (three goals, one assist), Corwith Simmers (two goals, one assist) and Brock Burrell (two assists) all contributed to the win. Elsbree made 11 saves.
Against PYHA-A, Sun Valley had its first and only shutout of the weekend with a 10-0 win.
Everett Burrell (two goals), Colby Speth (two goals) and Dawson Speth (three assists) led Sun Valley.
In the 13-1 win over McCall, Meyers had his 45-save game. Everett Burrell and Dawson Speth both had hat-tricks in that game, finishing with four points apiece. Zack Benson also had four points, with three assists and one goal.
Max Jenson had three assists, and Brock Burrell and Chase Rushton had a goal and an assist each.
Sun Valley high school statistics:
Zack Benson 10 goals/7 assists; Dawson Speth 8/3; Everett Burrell 6/6; captain Colby Speth 2/7; Corwith Simmers 6/3; Brock Burrell 3/3; Gus Hendrick 1/3; Max Jenson 1/3; Charlie Roberts 1/3; Sebastian Buxton 2/1; Chase Rushton 2/1; Jake Nikolaisons 0/2; Ashton Tanner 0/2; Aidan Long 1/1; Gage Whitehead 0/2.
