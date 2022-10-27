Lowie Watkins and Ashley Snyder Briggs.

 Courtesy photo

Sun Valley Community School sophomore Lowie Watkins was named the first recipient of the SVSEF Ashley Snyder Briggs Scholarship.

The scholarship provides $10,000 toward tuition and expenses for one high-school-aged female alpine athlete per year for the next 10 years.

“I am so honored to be the first person to receive the Ashley Snyder Briggs Scholarship,” said Watkins, who is also an accomplished violinist. “It feels amazing to see such support for me and what I work hard at. It was such a surprise to be given this opportunity, and I am so thankful to my coaches and to Ashley for thinking of me.”

