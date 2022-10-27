Sun Valley Community School sophomore Lowie Watkins was named the first recipient of the SVSEF Ashley Snyder Briggs Scholarship.
The scholarship provides $10,000 toward tuition and expenses for one high-school-aged female alpine athlete per year for the next 10 years.
“I am so honored to be the first person to receive the Ashley Snyder Briggs Scholarship,” said Watkins, who is also an accomplished violinist. “It feels amazing to see such support for me and what I work hard at. It was such a surprise to be given this opportunity, and I am so thankful to my coaches and to Ashley for thinking of me.”
The ASB scholarship is awarded to the athlete who consistently shows love and passion for alpine ski racing, shows dedication on the hill and in the classroom, intends to pursue the sport after high school, and demonstrates an appropriate need for financial support to chase their dreams in ski racing.
“I had the pleasure of coaching Lowie Watkins the last two seasons, but even prior to that I first noticed Lowie when I coached the FIS Team,” Nate Schwing said. “Lowie would walk into the gym as a U14 while the FIS Team was finishing up their workout, and she would start warming up on her own and complete her workout under the strength coach’s supervision.
“This was because she had violin practice that conflicted with U14 conditioning times, and I found it unique and impressive that a U14 athlete made this effort alongside the older kids to do the work.”
As a U16 athlete Watkins continued to demonstrate that same level of commitment both in the gym and on the ski hill. She also balanced being a competitor with being a caring and supportive teammate. Watkins leads by example and athletes who share a similar desire to succeed find her to be a great friend and training partner.
In Watkins’ 2021-22 U16 season:
- Six podiums and one victory in Intermountain Divisional competition.
- Overall winner at the 2022 Laura Flood Memorial
- Three top-10 finishes at the Western Regional Championships at Big Sky, Montana
- 10th in Giant Slalom at the U16 National Championships at Sugarloaf, Maine
“Lowie’s level of commitment and passion for both the sport and process of the sport has resulted in her becoming a very accomplished U16 ski racer,” said Schwing. “She has a strong athletic foundation as she prepares to move into the FIS ski racing world. She also has a strong mental foundation and is a composed but fierce ski racer—she can rise to the challenge.
“I have seen her both thrive and fail in these challenging scenarios, and in either case she keeps things in perspective and carries herself with class, always demonstrating good sportsmanship.”
Snyder Briggs grew up skiing and racing with the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation between 1974-1985, from her first turns on Baldy through high school. After graduating from Sun Valley Community School, she went on to ski race for Middlebury College’s Division 1 team. Snyder Briggs has remained closely tied to the Wood River Valley community and to SVSEF through her family and her nephews’ participation on the ski team and has witnessed the consistent trajectory as a ski club over the years.
“We are so proud to have Lowie Watkins as our inaugural 2022 recipient of the ASB scholarship,” Snyder Briggs said. “She truly demonstrates the commitment, dedication, leadership, and sportsmanship that this scholarship aims to recognize, and we are excited for her upcoming season.”
The scholarship will be awarded each year by a committee of SVSEF coaches and Snyder Briggs. All high-school-aged SVSEF female alpine athletes are eligible to be considered for the scholarship. ￼
