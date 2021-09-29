Wood River High School senior Charlie Loomis finished third overall with 14 total points, to lead the Wolverines swim team to a fifth place finish in the Kimberly Invitational on Saturday at the Twin Falls City Pool.
Loomis took first place in the girls 100 backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 7.01 seconds, and a second-place finish in the 200 individual medley with 2 minutes, 32.99 seconds.
Loomis was also a part of the girls 200 free relay team that took third with 1:58.92. Along with Loomis, that team consisted of Maddox Nickum, Riley Rundell and Mykelti Blackburn.
The girls (22 points) and boys (29) teams both took fifth, as did the entire WRHS varsity swim squad, which took home 51 points.
Lighthouse Christian took first as a team with 88 points followed by Twin Falls (79), Jerome (61.5) and Canyon Ridge (57).
On the boys side individually, junior Ethan Hansen also performed well by taking two second-place finishes with the 50 free (23.61 seconds) and 100 free (51.42).
Hansen was also a part of the boys 200 free relay team that took second with 1:43.43. That team consisted of Dylan Smith, Michael Hurd and Larsen Bier.
That same foursome took fourth in the 200 medley relay with 1:55.76.
Bier also took third in the 100 breaststroke 1:11.92.
Others that did well individually were Rundell, who took fourth in the girls 100 backstroke (1:13.81) and Hurd, who took sixth in the boys 100 backstroke (1:07.22).
Up next for the WRHS swim team is the Twin-Gooding Invite at the Jackpot Pool in Twin Falls on Thursday, Oct. 7.
