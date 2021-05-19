Carey’s Blaine County Fairgrounds rodeo arena hosted the Idaho High School Rodeo Association 5th District rodeo last weekend for its fifth stop of the IHSRA tour.
The event was split into two performances—Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15.
After the weekend, Wood River’s Chloe Deffé of Hailey is the top local rider on the IHSRA tour as she is currently in 13th place with 82.50 points in the female category. Aspen Stinemates of Wendell (245) and Kylee Evans of Gooding (239) sit on top of the standings in first and second, respectively.
Wood River’s Devon Peterson has 11 points in the overall standings.
On Friday, Deffé took first in Pole Bending with a time of 21.14 seconds, which gave her 10 points. Peterson took a time of 27.69 and Dana Kriesien took 31.59.
Peterson and Kriesien also competed in the Barrel Racing, where Peterson (21.13) and Kriesien (21.61) finished the competition.
On Saturday, Deffé took second in the Pole Bending (20.74), which gave her nine points. She also took sixth in Barrel Racing (17.86), which gave her five points.
Also on Saturday, the Junior High team of Hanna McLaren of Wood River Middle School and Abbigail Whittier of Carey competed in the JH Barrel Racing. Whittier took third with 19.96 seconds and McLaren took 10th with 26.55 seconds. McLaren then took fourth in the JH Pole Bending event (26.88) and Whittier took eighth.
On the men’s side, Wood River’s Josh Blackburn went down with an injury on the first night.
Up next for the IHSRA is the District Finals in Gooding this weekend, which is then followed by the State Finals in Pocatello, June 6-11. The top six overall riders will qualify for State.
