May 30, 2023
The Sun Valley Soccer Club U18 boys celebrate their 2023 Directors Cup win. Pictured bottom row left to right are Whit Brown, Henry Dolson, Bryan Marroquin, Sum Yenphiboon, Franz Soto, and Santana Ubence. Top row left to right are Esteban Murillo, Sebastian Lerner, Brian Virgen, Ben Torres, Juan Ortiz, Owen Walker, Jack Bulls, Chris Lizarraga, Braiden De La Cruz, and Brandon Marroquin. Team members not pictured are Tom Mendoza, Mason Sullivan, Jaden De la Cruz, Coach Michael Bulls, and Coach Rodrigo De La Cruz.
A pair of Blaine County soccer teams started their summer season strong this month, bringing gold medals home from Boise’s annual Directors Cup.
Both the U16 Hailey FC Lightning and the U18 Sun Valley Soccer Club swept through their divisions, beating bigger teams from around the region in the statewide competition.
For the U16 boys, it is now two titles in two tries at the Directors Cup—just six years apart. The group last competed in the tournament as 10-year-olds in 2017. Last week, coach Larry Schwartz found himself comparing the photos from then and now.
“The boys all played great individually, but really the reason we beat the bigger clubs is because of how we play as a team,” Schwartz said. “This team is a special group of players, many of whom have played together since first grade. It’s been an exciting 10 years with this group, and it’s only getting better.”
The Lightning went 4-0 in the U16 Boys Gold Division, outscoring opponents 8-2 along the way.
Sun Valley U18s take home trophy
Up in the U18 division, coach Michael Bulls led the SVSC boys over a tough slate of high school clubs to win the U18 Gold Division.
The boys outscored opponents 10-4 in four games, completing two shutouts. The team sealed the win with a 2-0 shutout of the Idaho Storm to take home the trophy. SVSC also beat the Boise Timbers and Idaho Rush on the weekend.
“In hot temperatures, the team grinded through four games over the weekend and played beautiful soccer,” Bulls said.
Up next, its time for tryouts for the SVSC U18/19’s 2023-24 season. Those are scheduled for June 6 and June 8. After that, the club’s Competitive Soccer Camp is set for June 12-15. For more information, go to www.sunvalleysoccer.com. ￼
