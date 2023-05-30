2023 Hailey FC Lightning 2023 Directors Cup Champion

The Hailey FC Lightning U16 team pose with their 2023 Directors Cup trophy.

 Courtesy photo

A pair of Blaine County soccer teams started their summer season strong this month, bringing gold medals home from Boise’s annual Directors Cup.

Both the U16 Hailey FC Lightning and the U18 Sun Valley Soccer Club swept through their divisions, beating bigger teams from around the region in the statewide competition.

For the U16 boys, it is now two titles in two tries at the Directors Cup—just six years apart. The group last competed in the tournament as 10-year-olds in 2017. Last week, coach Larry Schwartz found himself comparing the photos from then and now.

SVSC Directors Cup

The Sun Valley Soccer Club U18 boys celebrate their 2023 Directors Cup win. Pictured bottom row left to right are Whit Brown, Henry Dolson, Bryan Marroquin, Sum Yenphiboon, Franz Soto, and Santana Ubence. Top row left to right are Esteban Murillo, Sebastian Lerner, Brian Virgen, Ben Torres, Juan Ortiz, Owen Walker, Jack Bulls, Chris Lizarraga, Braiden De La Cruz, and Brandon Marroquin. Team members not pictured are Tom Mendoza, Mason Sullivan, Jaden De la Cruz, Coach Michael Bulls, and Coach Rodrigo De La Cruz.
Load comments