The sixth and final stop of the regular season in the Idaho High School Rodeo Association 5th District rodeo was in Gooding last weekend. The event was once again split into two performances, Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22.
Wood River’s Chloe Deffé of Hailey is again the top local rider on the IHSRA tour after the weekend. She is currently 11th place, which was a jump up two places from last week’s overall standings. Deffé sits with 106.5 points in the female category.
Top rider in the 5th District Aspen Stinemates of Wendell (290 points) has pulled away from second place rider Kylee Evans of Gooding (275).
Wood River’s Devon Peterson has 20 points in the overall standings.
On the boys side, Wes Shaw of Dietrich is in first (303) and is in front of Cooper Pavkov of Gooding (176), who is in second.
On Friday, Deffé took first in Pole Bending with a time of 20.71 seconds, which gave her 10 points. Peterson took a time of 22.27.
On Saturday, Deffé took fourth in Barrel Racing (17.69), which gave her seven points.
Up next for the IHSRA is the Junior High School State Finals in Pocatello from May 27-30. After that are the High School State Finals—also in Pocatello—from June 5-12, then followed by Nationals, in which the Junior High School National competition runs from June 20-26 in Des Moines, Iowa. The High School National competition is from July 18-24 in Lincoln, Neb.
