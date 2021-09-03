Reeling from a tough loss to Twin Falls on Monday night, the Wood River High School varsity girls soccer team found its groove again on Wednesday night to a rocking home crowd at Phil Homer Field in Hailey.
The Lady Wolverines rebounded nicely by beating the visiting Mountain Home Tigers, 3-0.
Senior Zoe Bacca scored two goals (54th minute and 73rd minute), and Wood River (5-1, 2-1 Great Basin 7 Conference) held the Tigers at bay by not allowing much offense from Mountain Home.
“We were working on what we can do,” WRHS head coach Vicki Foster said. “We had the confidence, and we believed in our soccer skills.”
Senior midfielder Maile Dorland broke the game open with the first score of the match in the 17th minute on a rebound goal. Bacca kicked a great cross-field pass to junior Josie Gilman, but as Gilman’s try hit the goalpost, Dorland was there to clean it up with the score.
Sophomore goalkeeper Tatum Ware also had an impressive game. She finished with five saves while the Wood River offense totaled 12 shots and kept the Tigers to only eight.
“We were working on our formation,” Foster said. “We wanted to take opportunities away from our opponent. We had really good communication.”
The win came after Wood River traveled to Twin Falls on Monday only to return with a 9-0 loss, bringing WRHS back down to earth after beginning the season undefeated. The Lady Wolverines’ offense was held back and couldn’t get anything going. However, on Wednesday, Foster’s squad seemed to have learned from Monday’s loss and moved on.
“We were getting hungry to attack again,” Foster added. “We wanted it more tonight.”
Wood River also beat Columbia, 2-0, on Saturday, Aug. 28. Gilman scored both goals in that game.
Wood River is back on the pitch after Labor Day when the Lady Wolverines travel to play Minico on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
