On the threshold of a big game, the Wood River High School varsity girls soccer team didn’t just knock, they bulled through the door in the opening round of the Great Basin 7 Conference Tournament.
Starving for goals to end the season, the Lady Wolverines found a good tempo on Wednesday, putting a barrage of goals to shut out the Burley Bobcats 6-0 at Phil Homer Field.
“They played aggressively, and it was awesome,” WRHS head coach Vicky Foster said. “I was proud of them because they were executing their shots, and there were some really fun opportunities.”
To finish the regular season, Wood River had a challenging time putting together its offense. The Lady Wolverines lost to Twin Falls, 6-1; tied Mountain Home, 1-1; lost to Jerome, 1-0; and lost to Canyon Ridge, 2-1, in the final week of September.
That turned around this week. On Monday’s Senior Night, Wood River put together a 5-0 victory over Jerome to close out the regular season.
Wood River (10-5-1) then carried that momentum into Wednesday night’s performance against Burley (2-14-1).
Junior Drew Willett scored two goals, and Wood River had four others score on the night in a display of teamwork.
Senior Zoe Bacca got things started for Wood River in the 23rd minute when she scored on an unassisted play, squeaking a shot by Burley goalkeeper Morgan Waters to go up 1-0.
Sophomore Evy Kimball then received a pass from Bacca in the 32nd minute to put Wood River up 2-0 at halftime.
“They played well and made some nice connections,” Foster said.
Bacca found Kate Shafer for another assist when Shafer scored in the 43rd minute.
Willett then scored on back-to-back plays with assists from junior Jasmine Santacruz and Kimball.
Freshman Payton Wood then added another score off a header when she received a great corner kick from Bacca.
In the end, Bacca finished with a goal and three assists.
With the influx of scoring on Wednesday night, the score did not surprise Foster.
“We’ve been hungry, we had some opportunities,” Foster said. “We had a lot of shots on goals, but we haven’t been executing so we’ve been working hard in practice. I’m not surprised because they’ve been putting in that extra effort to execute that and make those goals happen.”
Wood River flexed with 11 shots on goal and five assists, holding Burley to only three shots.
Up next for Wood River is Canyon Ridge (12-2-1), which grabbed the No. 2 seed in the tournament. The game is scheduled in Twin Falls today, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m.
Burley will travel to Mountain Home (5-7-1) while the No. 4-seeded Jerome Tigers (6-9-1) will travel to No. 1 Twin Falls (15-1) today, Oct. 8.
Wood River honors its seniors
The Wood River Lady Wolverines celebrated its seniors for Senior Night on Monday against Jerome, which doubled as a Pink Out event with players wearing pink.
Foster said her team was energized by the seniors.
“The girls played one of their best games of the season,” Foster said.
Wood River won convincingly against Jerome, 5-0.
Seniors honored during halftime were Zoe Bacca, Channing Curci, Yohenny Gomez and Bel Clayton.
Goal scorers in the game were Alex Moya, Willett (2), Shafer and Curci.
On Friday, Oct. 1, Wood River put on an offensive display against Minico by racking up the goals in an 8-0 win. Bacca had two goals along with Maddie Jensen, Josie Gilman and Claribele Reeves.
Notes—The Wood River junior varsity girls finished the season against Jerome with a perfect record (12-0). Scorers in that game were Peyton Wood (3), Maite Ortiz, Stella Olerich, Sydney Nickum, Ellis Mallet and Monet Garcia.
