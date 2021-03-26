Inch by inch and inning by inning, a victory is bound to happen for the Lady Wolverines. However, over the weekend, they narrowly missed that valuable first win of the 2021 season.
Having traveled to Caldwell High School to partake in a doubleheader, the Wood River High School varsity softball team lost two heartbreakers, 10-9 and 21-20, coming off two walk-off hits from the Cougars (2-3).
The good thing for WRHS was improving at the plate. As a team, WRHS had 41 hits between both games.
Junior Caroline Seaward led the Lady Wolverines at the plate by going 9-for-10 with 15 RBIs over both games (3-for-4 in Game 1 and 6-for-6 in Game 2).
In Game 1, Seaward drove in six RBIs and nine in Game 2.
“Caroline had a heck of a weekend,” WRHS head coach Matt Nelson said.
Sophomore Jette Ward (0-1) took the loss in the first game for WRHS.
The Lady Wolverines were up 9-8 in the seventh inning in Game 1, but Caldwell drove in a walk-off single to win the game.
Sophomores Gretchen Atienza (2-for-4) and Kacie Flolo (2-for-4), and junior Gracie Peterson (3-for-4) all did well at the plate.
WRHS struck out only four times in the first game.
“We were smacking the ball around,” Nelson said. “Defensively we struggled.”
In Game 2, WRHS was also excellent at the plate. Of the 28 hits from the Lady Wolverines, 22 came from the two through seven slots of the lineup.
“We smacked the ball in this one too,” Nelson added.
WRHS worked hard and scored four runs in the sixth inning to put the Lady Wolverines up 20-19.
With one pitch left to go, Caldwell smacked a two-run walk-off home run to win the game.
Junior Kim Hidalgo (0-1) received the loss in Game 2.
“It was a good team effort,” Nelson said. “It was a heartbreaker. We played well and I was proud with how they hit. We’re doing something right, but we need to work on our defense.”
Seaward (four runs), Flolo (4-for-6), Atienza (5-for-6, three runs), senior Sophia Morse (5-for-5, four runs) and sophomore Bella Hadam (4-for-5, four runs) all led WRHS.
Despite beginning the season 0-3, Nelson has seen a huge turnaround from Wood River’s first game of the season, a 10-0 loss against Buhl on March 10.
“We didn’t see a lot of live pitching coming into [Buhl],” Nelson said. “We were recently able to get on our field to see some live practices.”
Seaward (0-1) received the loss to open the season despite having two strikeouts and only one earned run. Ward came in in the fifth inning for relief.
Errors plagued WRHS against Buhl. Down only 2-0, WRHS committed three errors when Ward came in for relief and Buhl extended its lead to 10-0 by game’s end.
WRHS prepares for tournament
The Lady Wolverines are once again on the road when they go to Meridian for the WTP Tournament.
On Friday, WRHS will play Nampa at 2 p.m., then Meridian at 4 p.m.
“This will be tough, but it will be a good gauge to where we want to be as a team,” Nelson said.
On Saturday, WRHS will play Lakeland at noon, then Emmett at 2 p.m.
