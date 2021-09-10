A slow first half made way to a great game in the second half as the Wood River High School varsity girls soccer team went toe-to-toe with the Canyon Ridge Riverhawks on Wednesday night at Phil Homer Field in Hailey.
Despite the Riverhawks edging out the Wolverines, 1-0, head coach Vicky Foster believes her team played well enough against a formidable foe to consider the match a win in many ways.
“Everyone was pleased with how we stepped up,” Foster said. “The score was 1-0, but in my book, I don’t think we lost the game. We got unlucky on the first shot. We had some opportunities, and their goalkeeper made some great saves, but we just didn’t execute.”
Junior Aspen Harmer scored in the fourth minute of the match for Canyon Ridge (6-1-1, 4-1 Great Basin 7 Conference) on an unassisted goal, then the Riverhawks played methodically and kept the ball away from Wood River (5-2, 2-2 GB7), preventing the Lady Wolverines from gaining any momentum in the first half.
The second half was a different story, as Wood River came out firing on offense. In the first half, Wood River had only one shot-on-goal, but in the second half the Lady Wolverines had six shots-on-goal. By the end of the game, Canyon Ridge still held the edge in shots, 15-7, but Wood River wouldn’t back down from Canyon Ridge’s powerful attack.
Sophomore goalkeeper Tatum Ware was undeniable for Wood River, as she totaled 11 saves on the night while keeping the team inspired.
“[Tatum] likes the action,” Foster said. “It lifts the team up when she’s making great saves. She’s the backbone to the defense, and that lifts up the rest of the team. Her confidence helped settle the defense down.”
Wood River also saw strong performances from senior Maile Dorland (2 shots), junior Olive Gilbert (2 shots) sophomore Alex Moya (2 shots) and freshman Ruby Gardner (1 shot).
Wood River 7, Minico 1
Wood River’s defense played smart and clean in this one as the Lady Wolverines beat the Spartans on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Phil Homer Field in Hailey.
Defenders Channing Curci and Gilbert kept the pressure up by pushing Wood River against the Spartans.
Goal scorers were Josie Gilman (2), Evi Kimball (2), Drew Willett (1) and Bel Clayton (1). Minico added an own goal to add to the score.
Assists came from Yohenny Gomez and Zoe Bacca.
Up next, Wood River is on the road against Burley for a Great Basin 7 Conference match on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
