The Wood River High School softball team opened the first game of two against the Burley Bobcats on fire, but then cooled off by the second game.
The Lady Wolverines scored seven runs in the third inning to propel WRHS to win Game 1, 15-12.
In Game 2, however, WRHS had a hard time finding runs, and by game’s end the Bobcats took the win, 21-3.
Junior Caroline Seaward received the win on the mound for WRHS. Seaward (2-3) went four innings and gave up 12 hits and six earned runs, but she struck out four, which was just enough for the victory.
Sophomore Bella Hadam (4-for-4, two runs, two RBIs), junior Olivia Adams (2-for-5), sophomore Jette Ward (4-for-4, three runs, two RBIs) and senior Kristen Suire all had multiple hits in the game.
WRHS junior Taylor Nelson was a force to be reckoned with at the plate. Nelson went 4-for-5 with two runs, five RBIs and a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Despite WRHS totaling 22 hits, Burley tallied 26.
WRHS scored with ease in Game 1; however, Game 2 was a different story.
Injuries plagued the Lady Wolverines and Burley was able to put up 10 runs in the second inning to end the second game by the third inning due to the 10-run rule.
Starting catcher and sophomore Kacie Flolo left with a left wrist injury in the first inning of Game 2 when a play at the plate ensued, along with a collision.
Flolo aggravated a previous injury she sustained against Sugar-Salem on April 3. In that game, there was a similar play at the plate where Flolo originally injured her wrist.
According to WRHS head coach Matt Nelson, Flolo’s injury appears to be not serious.
“I think the culmination of everything took us out of the second game,” Nelson said. “These girls are still learning how to compete. They haven’t competed like this in years, so I’m super proud of them for getting the [Game 1] win.”
Taylor Nelson received the loss in Game 2 by going only one inning of work and surrendering seven runs and six walks.
Wood River (3-10, 1-2 Great Basin 7 Conference) will host the Jerome Tigers at Founders Softball Field on Thursday, April 15, for another doubleheader. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with Game 2 directly after.
