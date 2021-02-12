It took Carey a while to warm up in Shoshone, but when the Lady Panthers basketball team finally began clicking, Wednesday night’s Idaho High School Activities Association 1AD2 girls’ Sawtooth Conference Championship was ripe for the taking.
The top-seeded Panthers pulled away in the second half, eventually beating the No. 3 seeded Richfield Tigers, 43-30.
Senior Kylie Wood led Carey (9-2) with another stellar all-around game. She finished with 19 points, five assists and eight rebounds. She also went 5-for-6 at the free throw line, but struggled from the three-point area. The usually steady deep threat only went 2-for-8 from downtown.
Carey struggled in the early sta-ges of the game, only shooting 13%.
Both teams started cold, and for the first three minutes of the game, neither team scored. After the dry spell, Richfield opened the game with a 4-0 lead and led all the way through the second quarter before Carey finally took a 19-18 lead with only 11.5 seconds left in the first half.
Fouls were an issue throughout, with Richfield committing 13 fouls in the first half. In fact, in the first four minutes of the second quarter, there were more fouls (4) than points scored (2).
After halftime, though, Richfield saw a different Panthers team.
“We decided to be patient, play better defense and finish our shots,” Wood said. “We missed a lot of easy layups—I missed a lot of layups at the beginning.”
Head coach Merilee Sears echoed that statement. She didn’t think her girls ran the offense very well, but Carey didn’t quit and kept fighting.
Carey opened the third quarter firing on all cylinders. The Panthers quickly went on a 9-2 run and deflated the Tigers at every angle.
Sophomore Berenice Vargas caught fire by going 3-for-3 from the three-point line in the second half to finish with 11 points. She also had four rebounds and four steals.
According to Sears, it was only a matter of time before Vargas would find her rhythm.
“Berenice hadn’t been shooting well lately and we’ve been working with her during practice and kept her confidence up,” Sears said.
That momentum carried the Panthers and rubbed off on Wood. To end the third quarter, Wood hit a buzzer-beating layup to cap the Panthers’ dominant run.
Sophomore Jane Parke (nine points, seven rebounds, two blocks) went 5-for-8 at the free throw line and was stalwart on defense. Parke, for the most part, battled Richfield junior Tori Truman (four points, four rebounds) all night and came out on top.
Senior Serena Kent (four assists) and freshman Kay Hendren (five rebounds, five assists) both had seven points for the Tigers.
Carey won the rebounding battle (24-22) and also committed fewer turnovers (13-11).
However, Carey was unable to capitalize at the free throw line. Over the course of the game, the Panthers went 13-for-22. Early in the second quarter, Richfield amassed 10 team fouls, almost begging Carey to beat them at the line. However, Carey didn’t shoot well, so the Tigers hung in the game.
In the end, Carey caught fire right at the perfect moment, and the Panthers wore down a Richfield team that didn’t have an answer to Carey’s deep bench.
Carey will get a break before the IHSAA 1AD2 State Tournament. This year’s tournament is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Feb. 17, in Nampa.
