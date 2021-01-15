The Carey High School girls’ basketball team was back in action Tuesday night, hosting the visiting Hansen Huskies.

The Lady Panthers saw three players score in double-figures as the team came away with a convincing victory, 55-34.

Senior Kylie Wood led all scorers with 19 points and sophomores Katie Mecham and Berenice Vargas poured in 10 points each.

Jane Parke had nine points for Carey (3-2, 1-0 league) as the Panthers opened Sawtooth Conference play against Hansen (0-10, 0-3 league).

Hansen sophomore Hannah Skinner and senior Aubrey Peters each had 10 points.

Carey’s victory was a turnaround from the Panthers’ 48-40 loss against Butte County (11-2, 0-1) on Monday night.

In that game, Wood had 16 points as Parke finished with 11.

