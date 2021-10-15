Having shut out two straight teams in the girls High Desert Soccer Conference, the Sun Valley Community School varsity girls soccer team headed into the championship game against Kimberly on Thursday.
The game finished after press time on Thursday.
Before the title game, SVCS (13-4-0) carried the No. 2 seed in the tournament and gathered a win against No. 7 Bliss, 4-0, at Sagewillow Athletic Center on Saturday, Oct. 9. In that game, sophomore Mia Hansmeyer scored a three-goal hat trick while junior Gretel Huss added another score. Hansmeyer earned head coach Kelly Feldman’s Player of the Game award for her offensive performance.
The win against Bliss propelled SVCS to a 2-0 victory over Wendell on Tuesday, also at Sagewillow. Hansmeyer again scored a goal as did junior Maya Lightner. Sophomore Scarlet Rixon recorded an assist.
Multiple players received Feldman’s Players of the Game for their performances: seniors Logan Lindstrom, Tatum Minor, Frances Cherp, Saba Grossman and Maddie Charpentier.
Because SVCS took the No. 2 seed and Kimberly took the No. 1 seed, the Lady Cutthroats traveled to Kimberly for the tournament championship, which was played after press time on Thursday.
A win sends the Lady Cutthroats to the Idaho High School Activities Association 3A state soccer tournament. A loss would require the Lady Cutthroats to play on Saturday, Oct. 16 for another chance at a state berth.
For an update on the HDSC tournament, check out www.mtexpress.com/sports.
