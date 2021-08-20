There’s a reloading going on in the North.
The Sun Valley Community School varsity girls soccer team is a year removed from a bittersweet 2020 that forced them to play every game on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head coach Kelly Feldman is in her 20th season (269-68-17 overall record) and has taken her teams to 11 straight state tournaments and has won 12 consecutive 3A High Desert Conference titles.
Now, in 2021, the Lady Cutthroats are like many other teams in the Wood River Valley, losing a bulk of players to graduation. SVCS lost 12 seniors, which means losing the offense that made this program so lethal. All of the Cutthroats that were named to the 3A Girls All-State Team last year were seniors.
With the season about to begin, the puzzle for Feldman is trying to fit new players into new roles.
This year’s version of the Lady Cutthroats will have to deal with low turnout numbers. Typically, SVCS fronts anywhere between 35-50 players trying out for the team; however, this season Feldman is looking at only 25 girls on the squad, which means her team will not be able to put together a junior varsity roster.
“We have a lot of younger players who are going to get a lot of experience,” Feldman said. “Everyone will see varsity time and that’s great for the future.”
The juniors from a year ago will make their impressions felt as they step into the senior roles. Players like Logan Lindstrom, Tatum Minor and Lily Pogue will be asked to make a heavy impression.
Minor’s offense was strong last season, as she had five goals—including four goals against Wendell in a 6-0 postseason win.
Other seniors like goalkeeper Isabelle Thompson and forward Frances Cherp, who were on the junior varsity team as juniors, will be asked to make a big transition. Thompson and Cherp did suit up for some varsity games, though, so they do have experience.
Another big offensive threat will be sophomore forward Mia Hansmeyer. Feldman said Hansmeyer is a great weapon offensively no matter where she is on the field.
“Our sophomore class is really strong because they played a lot of soccer over the summer and stepped up their game,” Feldman said. “We also have a solid incoming freshman class.”
As of now, Feldman isn’t quite sure who this team is—other than small in numbers. What she does know is how goals will come in bunches throughout the season. Whether her team will be able to stay healthy is another question. With only a shade over 20 players on the varsity squad, that leaves for a small bench, so staying healthy is equally important.
Feldman said she’ll be only able to use 14 players on the active roster on a constant rotation of players. Because of the thin roster, the defense is also a question mark. However, if the younger players step up on offense, the defense will take care of itself.
“We’re strong,” Feldman said. “We have some freshman and sophomores filling in some important positions for us. I think we’ll be solid. It’s a matter of whether we’ll find where everyone fits best. Most of the team is experienced, but I’m confident that the team will settle in.”
Last year the Lady Cutthroats went 10-1, good for a fourth-place finish—and winner of the consolation round—of the Idaho High School Activities Association 3A Girls Soccer Tournament.
Normally most teams would love to lose only one game and finish fourth, but not SVCS.
There was a lot left on the table in 2020. The offense was purely powerful as SVCS had a goal differential of 45-5 with eight shutouts and six in a row. The Lady Cutthroats didn’t allow a single goal between Sept. 8 and Oct. 12 of last season and suffered its only loss to Sugar-Salem in the first round of the state tournament—a 1-0 overtime defeat.
Expect the 2021 Lady Cutthroats to be competitive. With a regular schedule planned—and five home games in a row in mid-September—Feldman believes her team will be ready to win another district title and make a run in the state tournament.
There are two big games on their schedule this year. Weiser visits Sagewillow in Sun Valley on Saturday, Sept. 11, which begins at 1 p.m.
The other big game is cross-county rival Wood River High School where SVCS will look for stiff competition.
“Wood River is always a good game for us because it’s so intense,” Feldman said. “It’ll be a great challenge.”
Last year, SVCS swept the season series against WRHS in three games. The lone match between the Lady Cutthroats and the Lady Wolverines is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Sagewillow field.
