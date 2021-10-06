The Sun Valley Community School varsity girls soccer program is getting primed to take on the postseason, and if Saturday’s home match against Bliss is any indication of whether this team is clicking, then postseason opponents should watch out.
Sophomore Mia Hansmeyer scored a three-goal hat trick and led the Lady Cutthroats over the Bliss Bears, 6-0, at Browning Field at the Sun Valley Community School Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus.
SVCS (11-3, 11-1 High Desert Conference) got things going early on when Hansmeyer scored her first goal in the third minute on an unassisted rebound. In the ninth minute, Maya Lightner added another.
In the first half, SVCS was up 4-0 when Hansmeyer and Reece Walther-Porino added two more goals.
The Lady Cutthroats put on a barrage of shots with 14 in the first half, while limiting the Bears to just seven.
In the second half, SVCS let up only for a little bit. Kendall Felker added another goal before Hansmeyer poked in her final goal in the 79th minute.
In the end, SVCS totaled 21 shots on goal with six corners.
Sun Valley wraps up the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 7 when it travels to Buhl before playing in the High Desert Conference Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In