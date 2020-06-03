If the conversation ever lags when the Wood River High School cross country team takes training runs in 2020, Wolverine runners can always ask new coach Keith Wilson about salmon fishing.
Wilson, 35, hails from Naknek, Alaska on Bristol Bay southwest of Anchorage along the remote Alaska Peninsula.
From June to the end of July, wherever he is living at the time, he returns to Naknek to help his father—a commercial fisherman—with the sockeye salmon catch. Wilson works as a net setter.
This August, veteran ultra-marathoner Wilson will be back in Hailey as the first-year head coach of the Wood River High cross country squad. He succeeds Monte Brothwell, the head coach since 2009.
Wood River athletic and activities director Kevin Stilling on May 28 announced Wilson as the new Hailey head XC coach. For the last two years, Wilson has assisted Brothwell with the program.
“I’ve got some fast running shoes to fill,” said Wilson praising Brothwell, one of the Idaho’s best marathon runners for many years. “Monte has been a good mentor. We lost some of better seniors, but we have quite a few incoming freshmen.”
Stilling said in his announcement, “Keith has gained valuable experience working under one of Idaho’s most respected cross country coaches. Also, Keith presented our committee with a vision for growing the program and providing a great experience for our high school athletes.
“It’s hard to replace a coach like Monte Brothwell who has given so much to our cross country program and to our high school in general. Coach Wilson’s plan included the very best of what coach Brothwell has offered, as well as a great plan to grow.”
Wilson, a 2008 graduate of Northern Michigan University where he majored in English, did not compete in running sports during college.
Yet his summer earnings in salmon fishing enabled him to avoid taking an extra job in college, and he spent many hours running recreationally around Marquette in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
He has lived in seven different states, and, since 2009, has competed in nearly 40 ultramarathons ranging in distance from 25 kilometers (15.5 miles) to 100 miles. He has competed in Utah, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Oregon, California, Wisconsin and South Dakota.
In Oct. 2018, he won the 172-racer Foothills Frenzy 50k (31-miler) in Boise by 23 seconds in 4.43:26. Last September, he won the Sun Valley Endurance 50k race in 6.44:55. Two weeks later, he was fourth in the Gnarly Bear 50k at Kelly Canyon in 5.54:25.
In June 2017, he placed 27th in the Scout Mountain 100k (62-miler) near Pocatello in 15.51:37. Five months later at Vienna, Ill., Wilson finished 17th overall in the Tunnel Hill 100-mile footrace in 18.39:21.
