JrSH Girls 2023 Nationals Bound Team
Courtesy photo

Seven local athletes are competing at the USA Hockey High School National Championships in Minnesota March 23-27 in an All-Idaho Girls High School hockey team. Players from Wood River High School, The Sage School and Community School will represent Idaho this weekend. The Junior Steelheads High School girls’ team represents eight high schools across the state. This is the first Idaho Girls High School team to compete at the championships. Front row, from left, Avery Burrell (WRHS), Olivia Cooper, Grendel Sprong (WRHS), Amanda Pouchnik, and Suzi Vidmar; back, Irelyn Mckernan, Sadie Rector (WRHS), Makinzie Nelson (WRHS), Bryn Haugen, Amanda Dunn (Community School), Addie Harris, Devon McAvoy (The Sage School), Lillian Warner, and Laura Daves (The Sage School). In addition, two local players—Julia Sinnamon and Kenley Bozutto—will represent Idaho in the Girls Tier II National Championships in California.