Wood River High School has hired Juan Martinez as its next varsity boys basketball head coach, Athletic Director Kevin Stilling has announced.
“Juan has experience coaching at Wood River High School, Wood River Middle School and recently started his club basketball organization,” Stilling said in a statement. “Juan impressed our committee with his emphasis on what he hopes to become the trademark of his program; attitude and effort.”
A graduate of Wood River High School, Martinez also has experience coaching baseball and football. He previously worked as the Blaine County Recreation District's youth sports director, and serves on Hailey's city council.
WRHS begins its 2021-22 campaign on Dec. 8 in a non-conference home game versus Buhl.
