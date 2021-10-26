Jerome edges Wood River 28-16 in football finale

Wood River High junior quarterback Sawyer Grafft took a little time getting warmed up during Friday’s season-ending home football game with the Jerome Tigers on a wet Friday night at Hailey’s Phil Homer Field.
Understandably so, since Grafft missed four Wolverine games since breaking his collarbone during Wood River’s 27-20 home loss to Burley on Sept. 10. But Grafft was back in the saddle Oct. 22 for the “Senior Night” finale.
He provided a highlight moment in the fourth quarter of a Hailey loss.
The Tigers, outrushing Wood River 235-50 and doubling up the Wolverines in time of possession, extended their 12-10 halftime lead with a 16-0 surge in the third quarter and escaped Hailey with a 28-16 Great Basin 7 conference victory.
With time ticking away, Grafft (9-for-28, 104 yards) completed three straight passes on Wood River’s final drive. He connected with junior Zack Dilworth on a 7-yard pass on 4th-and-6. Next, Grafft hit sophomore Gavin Hunter for eight more yards deeper into Jerome territory.
Finally, Grafft dropped back and threw the ball 55 yards to the back of the Jerome end zone, where Dilworth (5 catches, 75 yards) fought off two Tiger defenders and made a scintillating fingertip catch for a 42-yard TD reception.
It was one of three Wood River scores. With the Wolverines trailing 6-0 in the first quarter, sophomore Caleb Hothem intercepted a tipped pass and returned the ball 70 yards for a touchdown. Junior Ollin Patterson tipped the Jerome pass, on a determined rush with sophomore Oscar Cisneros.
Sophomore Conrad Foster, who booted the extra point for a 7-6 Wood River edge, added a 41-yard field goal for a 10-6 Hailey lead in the second period. It ended a six-play Wood River drive started with an 18-yard Charlie Roberts punt return and extended with a 16-yard Grafft-to-Dilworth aerial on 3rd-and-14.
Jerome’s offense, successful on all five of its fourth-down attempts, converted a big one with eight seconds left in the first half. Sophomore quarterback Daniel Gill faked a belly run and threw to senior Gavin Capps from five yards out.
With Jerome ahead 12-10, the passing and running of Gill (13-for-20, 147 yards plus 61 rushing yards) helped the Tigers dominate the ball and score on their first two attempts of the third for a 28-10 lead.
Sophomore Charlie Roberts (14 tackles) led the Hailey defense, and Foster averaged 44.2 yards for five punts. Dilworth finished up with 135 all-purpose yards to lead the team.
Wood River (1-8, 1-5 league) ended its season, as did Jerome (3-6, 3-3 league). Winners of their final two games, the Tigers finished fourth in the Great Basin 7 and just missed the State 4A playoffs because of their 14-13 loss at Mountain Home on Oct. 1.
Minico (9-0, 6-0) earned the Great Basin title for the first time since 2017 with its 26-19 home win over Twin Falls (7-2, 5-1) Friday. The Spartans are the No. 3 seed in the 16-team State 4A playoffs first round and host No. 14 Vallivue on Oct. 29.
